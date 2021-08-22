Players make new coach feel at home at Waynesburg

Sunday, August 22, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Making the transition to coach Waynesburg’s football team wasn’t something Aaron Giorgi was apprehensive about for long.

The players Giorgi inherited took any lingering apprehension away shortly after camp started.

“The kids have been working hard and made the transition easier for me personally,” said Giorgi, who was the head coach at Jefferson-Morgan for the past six seasons. “I feel based on their attendance, them showing up every day and working hard, I got to know them pretty quickly.”

Giorgi, a Charleroi graduate, took over as coach of the Raiders following the death of coach Chad Coss last December. Waynesburg, which played a young lineup last season, struggled to a 0-7 record, including a 0-6 mark in Century Conference play.

Giorgi is hoping to see the experience gained last year pay dividends when the Raiders open the season with a nonconference game Aug. 27 at Carmichaels.

Waynesburg will still see some turnover, with freshman Jake Stephenson taking over under center.

The Raiders didn’t have much luck through the air last season, only attempting 41 passes and accruing 71 yards.

“He has a tremendous amount of poise for a freshman,” Giorgi said. “I’m impressed with how he grasped the offense and took leadership with the team.”

Stephenson will have experience behind him to help take some of the pressure off on offense. Running back Breydon Woods, who led the team with 538 rushing yards and four touchdowns last season, is coming back.

Trent Stephenson, who led the team in receiving with two catches and 30 yards, will give Jake Stephenson a target downfield. Chase Fox and Nate Kirby will also be options at wide receiver.

On defense, Kirby will be counted on to be the anchor at middle linebacker.

“He’s an all-conference linebacker and backup QB,” Kirby said. “We’re relying on him to set the tone on defense and be a team leader.”

Girogi said the Raiders will still need time to sort out several position battles but believes this group is on the right track to find success.

Their attitudes during practice have shown they are willing to learn.

“I feel like the players have been receptive to everything us coaches have thrown at them so far this season,” Giorgi said. “We’re bringing in a new offense and defensive system to them. They are taking it and running with it.”

Waynesburg

Coach: Aaron Giorgi

2020 record: 0-7, 0-6 in Class 2A Century Conference

All-time record: 373-556-36

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Carmichaels, 7

9.3 at Bentworth, 7

9.10 California, 7

9.17 Washington*, 7

9.24 at Charleroi*, 7

10.1 Frazier*, 7

10.8 at McGuffey*, 7

10.22 Chartiers-Houston*, 7

10.29 at Bethlehem-Center*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Darnell Johnson*

8-40, 71 yards

Receiving: Trent Stephenson

2-30

Rushing: Braydon Woods

117-538

FAST FACTS

• Waynesburg has made the WPIAL finals in Class 2A four times in school history, beating Washington for the title in 1999 and losing to Braddock in 1958 and 1959 and Aliquippa in 2000.

• Wayneburg’s closest call in a winless season last year was a 7-6 setback against Charleroi. Breydon Woods had an 87-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead after halftime. Charleroi’s Sam Icavangelo made the decisive extra point later in the third quarter.

• Waynesburg has a 14-game losing streak. Its last win was over Ambridge in Week 2 in 2019.

• Waynesburg last made the WPIAL playoffs in 2014.

Tags: Waynesburg