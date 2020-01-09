Players selected for PIHL all-star games

Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 12:18 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Plum’s Logan Schlegel (14) scored two first period goals against Shaler on October 1, 2019, at Alpha Ice Center in Harmarville.

The players selected for the PIHL all-star games Jan. 26 at the Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center have been released.

The selections for each of the four games — Class AAA, Class AA, Class A and Class B — feature 24 forwards, 12 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Class B game will kick off the day’s all-star action at noon. The Class A game will be at 2 p.m., followed by Class AA at 4 and Class AAA at 6.

Players for the Class AAA game were chosen from Canon-McMillan, Cathedral Prep, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley and Upper St. Clair.

From Class AA: Armstrong, Baldwin, Franklin Regional, Latrobe, Hampton, Hempfield, Mars, Meadville, Montour, Moon, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Quaker Valley, Shaler, South Fayette and West Allegheny.

From Class A: Beaver, Bishop McCort, Blackhawk, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, Kiski Area, North Catholic, North Hills, Norwin, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Westmont Hilltop, Wheeling Catholic and Wheeling Park.

From Class B: Avonworth, Bishop Canevin, Burrell, Carrick, Central Valley, Connellsville, Elizabeth Forward, McDowell, Morgantown, Neshannock, Ringgold, Trinity and Wilmington

Presenting the Class AAA selections for the 2020 PIHL All-Star Games… pic.twitter.com/lmtkfKD98b — PIHL Hockey (@PIHLhockey) January 9, 2020

Introducing the Class AA selections for the 2020 PIHL All-Star Games… pic.twitter.com/4JvkrprQko — PIHL Hockey (@PIHLhockey) January 9, 2020

Announcing the Class A selections for the 2020 PIHL All-Star Games… pic.twitter.com/RC8Awowh5d — PIHL Hockey (@PIHLhockey) January 9, 2020

And here are the Class B selections for the 2020 PIHL All-Star Games… pic.twitter.com/g555YTzFvZ — PIHL Hockey (@PIHLhockey) January 9, 2020

