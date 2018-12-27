Playing fast, together key for North Catholic girls basketball

By: Brian Graham

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 10:03 PM

The North Catholic girls basketball team is used to getting off to hot starts.

The two-time defending WPIAL champions are off to their second consecutive 5-0 start, but they are doing so in a slightly different fashion than in the past.

This season, coach Molly Rottmann implemented more of a press and up-tempo philosophy that has paid dividends on both ends of the court.

“With the personnel and the depth we have, it’s working for us five games in, and it’s something we want to continue to do,” Rottmann said. “It will allow us to score in transition, and if you don’t get back to defend us, we’ll score quickly.

“We have four kids (scoring) in double figures, and by running up-tempo, it will allow a variety of players to score, get rebounds and assists for us and be harder to defend.”

The Trojanettes (5-0, 3-0 Section 1-4A) are being led on offense by Tess Myers (15.6 points), Kylee Lewandowski (12.4), Dani Short (11.6) and Belle O’Hara (11.4).

Rottmann said having multiple players averaging in double figures is something they plan to accomplish each game.

“It’s absolutely what we want with us having some really good offensive players,” she said. “In the past, you could box in one (player) or triangle two (players) or try to jam up the leading scorer. But on any night we have a variety of scorers, so you can’t focus on one”

The success on offense is in direct correlation to the play displayed in the defensive zone, Rottmann said. Her players are buying into the stingy defensive philosophy, and their understanding of their roles is something each individual relishes.

“Sometimes, I do play a little crazy, and she’ll tell me I need to calm down,” Myers said. “I love to run and play defense, and because we are all really gritty and play hard, playing up-tempo on the defensive end really helps me on the offensive zone.”

Lewandowski added, “I love playing where you are always up on the girl trying to get them turn it over. It gives us a chance for transition layups, getting steals and getting the ball up court. It’ll frustrate the other team, too.”

North Catholic’s quest for another title will take form in the coming weeks, and aside from the team’s leading scorers, Rottmann will rely on the guard play of Cassie Foster and Emma Pospisil. While their contributions might not appear in the box score, Rottmann said their play is valuable.

The biggest challenge for North Catholic won’t be an opponent, Rottmann said, rather continuing to play as one and buying into the philosophies she has preached all season.

“It could be very easy for us to be selfish and not play as a team and not worry about getting mine, and that is what is going to be the biggest thing that will be our obstacle,” Rottman said.

“We’re embracing the idea of our goals of winning the section, the WPIAL and getting to states, but we have to play together.”

Brian Graham is a freelance writer.