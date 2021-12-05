Plenty of ‘heroes’ stepped up for Penn-Trafford football in PIAA semifinal victory
Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 3:15 PM
Exeter Township found out Friday that’s there is more to the Penn-Trafford football team than the Cade and Carter Show.
Sure, running back Cade Yacamelli and quarterback Carter Green usually steal the headlines, but the dynamic duo had a lot of help in the Warriors’ impressive 49-14 victory in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals at Bald Eagle Area’s Alumni Stadium.
Penn-Trafford (12-2) advanced to its first state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against Imhotep Charter at Hersheypark Stadium.
Numerous Warriors were able to put together highlight reels in the semifinals.
• Jacob Otto opened the game with a 73-yard kickoff return. He later had a key interception and caught two passes for 41 yards, including a clutch 11-yard grab on fourth down during the Warriors’ first touchdown drive.
• Seth Dunlap had a interception and return for 48 yards to set up a field goal to end the first half and a 65-yard run on a fake punt that set up a touchdown in the third quarter.
• Conlan Greene caught a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Warriors ahead 10-7. He also had two sacks and forced and recovered a fumble.
• Guards Garrett Moorhead and Luke Jollie were crucial to the run game and pass protection.
“Seth had a huge interception before halftime,” Yacamelli said. “Conlan a big sack and striped the ball and recovered it. Ian (Demari) scoring a touchdown. It’s guys like that (who helped us win).
“Me and Carter get the credit, but there are heroes on this team that aren’t talked about. Daniel Tarabrella had 18 tackles in the WPIAL championship game, arguably the biggest game of his career.”
Yacamelli did his share in leading Penn-Trafford to victory. He rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Green completed 7 of 10 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Otto said he was just doing his job.
“Anytime you get a big kickoff return, it sets the tone of the game,” Otto said. “On the pass play, my number was called, and it was time to make a play. On the interception, the ball was underthrown, and I just made the play.
“Cade and Carter do a lot, but, ultimately, it’s a team sport. Yes, they are a huge part of the team. We all have to do our part.”
Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said just because Yacamelli and Greene have the ball in their hands the most doesn’t mean they’re the whole team.
“It’s the way we run our offense,” Ruane said. “There are a lot of working parts out there.”
