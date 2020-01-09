Plenty of shuffling but few changes in this week’s basketball power rankings

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 10:39 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jayla Wehner (5) defends against North Allegheny during their game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Norwin High School.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Trib Ten boys and girls basketball teams during the first week of the New Year.

However many of the losses suffered were against other ‘power’ teams around the WPIAL and how the decks may have been shuffled, all but one team survived to be ranked again this week.

The lone casualty was the Beaver girls basketball team, whose exit opened the door for Norwin to enter, fresh off its victory over No. 3 North Allegheny.

Only the top three boys teams remain the same, while the order of the other teams have changed, possibly to protect the innocent. Old Dragnet reference. Google it, kids.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib Ten

1. Fox Chapel Foxes, (11-0), (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (9-3), (2)

3. Penn Hills Indians, (8-2), (3)

4. Lincoln Park Leopards, (9-2), (5)

5. Butler Golden Tornado, (8-4), (7)

6. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (7-2), (8)

7. Quaker Valley Quakers (8-1), (10)

8. Pine-Richland Rams, (8-3), (6)

9. Highlands Golden Rams, (10-2), (4)

10. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (10-1), (9)

Out: None

Girls Trib Ten

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (11-0), (1)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (10-0), (2)

3. North Allegheny Tigers, (7-1), (3)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (8-1), (4)

5. Rochester Rams, (11-1), (7)

6. Blackhawk Cougars, (9-2), (8)

7. Norwin Knights, (8-2), (NR)

8. Trinity Hillers, (8-2), (5)

9. Central Valley Warriors, (8-1), (6)

10. Southmoreland Scotties, (11-0), (10)

Out: Beaver Bobcats

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

