Plum baseball motivated to return to playoffs after down year

Monday, March 16, 2020 | 3:32 PM

Over the past decade and a half, the Plum baseball team has been a mainstay in the WPIAL baseball playoffs.

Up until last year, the Mustangs hadn’t missed the playoffs since 2006. But no program, especially in high school, can avoid a down year and they experienced theirs last season. They finished with an overall record of 8-12 and ended up fifth in Section 2-6A.

The Mustangs don’t expect their playoff hiatus to last long, and they are motivated to make it back to the playoffs this season.

“It definitely left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth,” senior pitcher and infielder Logan Schlegel said. “We’re definitely determined to bounce back and show everybody what Plum baseball is really about. We want to get back to the playoffs because that’s what the expectation is here.”

Ten seniors graduated from last year’s team, but an accomplished group returns.

Leading the way is pitcher and infielder Jared Hoener. The 6-foot-1 senior pitched 30⅔ innings last year and produced a 2.28 ERA while striking out 26 and only allowing 10 earned runs.

“I feel like he’ll have a very good year on the mound,” Plum coach Carl Vollmer said. “He had a very good year for us last year, and he beat some very good teams. I think it was unexpected a little last year and not many people knew who he was.”

Hoener came up big in games against Penn-Trafford and Latrobe last year. Against Penn-Trafford, the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up, Hoener threw 6⅓ innings and only allowed one earned run while striking out five and walking three. He also threw a complete game shutout against Latrobe while scattering three hits. He will be one of many this year, though, as the Mustangs believe they have depth on the mound.

“I think we have a lot of guys who can pitch. We have a lot of arms, and we have a lot of guys who can throw strikes. I think that’s one of our strengths,” Hoener said. “We have a couple of guys who can take that lead role. I don’t think it’s going to come down to just one guy. We have a couple of guys that we can rely on.”

The Mustangs also have players throughout their lineup who could be on the verge of big years at the plate. Brandon Lane hit .315 for the Mustangs last year, and Vollmer said catcher Dan McCaffery is a player who can hit to all fields. The Mustangs also have a few younger players who could possibly play big roles.

“I think we have some guys in the lineup that not many people know about,” Schlegel said. “We have some younger guys in the lineup that can really hit. But just all around, I think we can put up some good numbers.”

In order to get back to the playoffs, the Mustangs will have to make their way through Section 2-6A play, which includes Penn-Trafford, along with Connellsville, Hempfield, Norwin, and Latrobe. While it may be tough, Vollmer says it will get them ready for the postseason.

“I think we’ll surprise some people this year,” Vollmer said. “If we can scratch and claw our way into the playoffs, I think we’ll be a very battle-tested team because our section will prepare us for that.”

