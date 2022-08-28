Plum boys soccer team motivated to reach WPIAL championship game

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 9:01 AM

The Plum boys soccer team has had some heart-wrenching playoff results the past three seasons.

In 2019, when this year’s seniors were freshman, the Mustangs, the No. 1 seed, suffered a close 3-2 loss to Canon-McMillan in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

A year later, Plum was the No. 4 seed for the WPIAL Class 3A tournament but was upset by South Fayette, 2-1, in the first round.

Last year, the Mustangs had high hopes for a WPIAL title, but those hopes were dashed by West Allegheny, 2-1, in the semifinals. Section rival Franklin Regional then denied Plum a trip to states with a shootout victory in the third-place game.

“It was a tough way for last year’s seniors to end their careers, and for the returning guys, it’s been their driving force to see if they can get over the hump and to the WPIAL title game,” Plum coach Raf Kolankowski said.

“Hopefully, this is a learning curve, and this year will be a different scenario for us.”

Plum finished 17-4-1 overall last year and was co-champion of Section 4-3A. The Mustangs and Panthers split their section series, with both finishing 13-1.

The Mustangs had to say goodbye to a senior class which included three All-WPIAL performers in Luke Kolankowski, Dylan Akut and Michael Weleski.

Kolankowski, who scored 14 goals and added 17 assists, earned all-state selection and was tabbed the Valley News Dispatch Boys Player of the Year.

But five of the top six goal scorers are back, as well as several others who made impacts on the field last season.

“We had some pretty good workouts in the offseason, and guys really showed up ready to work,” Kolankowski said.

“The seniors were the driving force making sure everyone was there. They’ve been pushing the younger guys and have been good role models all along the way to make sure everyone gives everything they have. The guys are itching to play and prove themselves.”

Plum’s returning All-WPIAL pick, senior Lucas Pittman, scored a team-best 20 goals last year and added 15 assists as the Mustangs scored 94 goals, while the defense surrendered 21.

“I had a conversation with him, and I told him the goals will come,” Kolankowski said.

“As a returning All-WPIAL player, he knows he’s going to be marked closely by opposing defenses. He knows he doesn’t have to force anything. We have a really nice nucleus. That being said, he’s our top scorer from last year, and I expect him to do the same things. When he gets other guys involved, that will open him up, too.”

Other goal scorers back in the mix include seniors Ethan Rose (11 goals in 2021) and TJ Schrecongost (11 goals), junior Tristin Ralph (7 goals) and sophomore Aldi Flowers (7 goals).

Pittman, personally, is ready to get the season going, and he also is excited to have his twin brother Ben back on the field.

It was a bittersweet night at Franklin Regional last year. Plum won the rematch against the Panthers, 4-1, and avenged a 3-2 loss from earlier in the season.

But in the game, Ben Pittman suffered a serious leg injury and was lost for the season. But he is back healthy and looking to make an impact.

“It is great for everyone to have him back on the field,” Lucas said. “It just brings the energy up having him there. I know it really hurt him to not be able to play, but he did all he could to support the team, and we did the same for him. He is really ready to have a big season.”

Junior Owen Zalewski returns after splitting time in goal with the graduated Austin Hereda and compiled a 7-2-1 record.

Kolankowski said there still is work to be done to determine just how deep the lineup can be from the starting 11 to those coming off the bench.

He said the scrimmages against North Allegheny and Butler were good tests in competitive environments to help clear up some question marks in advance of this weekend’s kickoff tournament at Plum.

“North Allegheny really put a lot of pressure on us, and it tested a lot of our guys to see who would be able to handle to pressure and not panic, especially the younger guys who we are counting on to help us,” Kolankowski said.

“We just kept to our system and kept playing, and we saw good results.”

Plum was scheduled to open the season Saturday and Sunday in tournament action at Plum High School with Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny and Kiski Area.

“Upper St. Clair, I don’t think they’ve missed the playoffs in the past 20 years. They’re always a good team,” Kolankowski said. “West Allegheny finished second at WPIALs and made it to the state semifinals, and they’re going to reload again. Kiski is going to be pretty good this year. This is what we want to see where we’re at as we prepare for the section.”

Plum was to kick off section play at home Tuesday against McKeesport. The Mustangs are gearing up for Thursday’s heavyweight clash at Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m.

“The conference got a lot stronger from last year with the addition of Penn-Trafford and Latrobe, Gateway got a lot stronger, and Penn Hills will be hungry after making the playoffs last year,” Kolankowski said.

“We know what kind of team Franklin Regional will be. They return almost everybody.

“That’s what we want. We want the guys to play as many meaningful and tough games to get them ready for the playoffs.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

