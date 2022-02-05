Plum football standouts look forward to playing at next level

Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Plum seniors David Westrick, at left, and Logan Brooks will continue their football careers at Division III Muskingum and Division II Edinboro, respectively. With them is Plum coach Matt Morgan.

After four years of contributions to the Plum football team on offense, defense and special teams, Logan Brooks is taking his talents north to Erie.

The Mustangs senior standout signed a National Letter of Intent on Feb. 2 to continue his athletic endeavors at Edinboro.

The transition, Brooks said, is somewhat bittersweet.

“I look back at all the experiences on and off the field with teammates and friends, and the relationships we developed, and it will be tough to not have that,” Brooks said.

“But at the same time, I will get to relive that all over again with new people, and also some people that I already know.”

Brooks isn’t alone in making Edinboro his new home as a number of area football seniors, including Fox Chapel’s Zidane Thomas and Kiski Area’s Brayden Dunmire, also will join the Scots program under the guidance of Apollo-Ridge graduate Jake Nulph.

He also will be reunited with Plum grad Reed Martin, a do-it-all performer who, as a senior, helped Plum finish 8-1 overall and reach the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals before falling by three points at Thomas Jefferson.

“He really talked up the campus and the program, and helped me make this really important decision,” Brooks said.

“I stayed with him during a visit last week, and we talked a lot about the season we had (in 2020). The visit also got me really excited for the future and what I can contribute to the program.”

Edinboro finished the 2021 season 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

The Scots did finish with consecutive victories over IUP, Clarion and Millersville after posting a win earlier in the season over Seton Hill.

Brooks again was Plum’s receiving leader as he caught 50 passes for 569 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

He added 100 rushing yards and a score on 15 attempts.

Brooks hauled in a season-best 11 catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 victory over Greensburg Salem in the regular season finale which helped Plum secure a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

The next week, in a close first-round loss to conference rival Hampton, Brooks caught six passes for a season-high 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Valley News Dispatch first-team selection also earned All-Greater Allegheny Conference all-star honors on defense after posting 37 tackles and three interceptions. He also caused and recovered a fumble.

“Logan was pretty dynamic on both sides of the ball,” Plum coach Matt Morgan said.

“He was an impact player since he was a freshman. He’s going to be greatly missed next season. Edinboro got themselves a really good one who can contribute for them a lot of ways.”

Joining Brooks in last week’s signing celebration was David Westrick, who will continue to play in college at Muskingum, a Division III school in Ohio.

Westrick connected with the program at its camp last summer. He fared well and stayed in contact with the coaches throughout the season to continue the process.

“I am so grateful for everyone who has helped me get to where I am and who will continue to support me,” said Westrick, who will start out at slot receiver for the Muskies under coach Erik Leuter.

“I am so excited for what the future holds and the opportunity in front of me. The hard work to prepare starts now.”

Westrick helped the Mustangs this past fall with 15 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

He hauled in a season-best five catches for 55 yards and a score in a setback to Fox Chapel.

Three weeks later, he made two grabs for 75 yards and a score in a 23-21 triumph over Highlands that was key in Plum’s chase to the playoffs.

“David came out of nowhere last fall compared to where he was the year before,” Morgan said.

“His hard work really showed. He took the weight room and other offseason opportunities seriously. You could see it physically. He had a heckuva year leading the receiving corps with Logan.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

