Plum girls soccer not satisfied as they head into state quarterfinals
By:
Friday, November 12, 2021 | 6:20 PM
The Plum girls soccer team is in uncharted territory, but at the same time, it has set its course for a familiar destination.
For the first time in program history, the Mustangs will play a PIAA quarterfinal game. Plum faces District 3 champion Mechanicsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It is really exciting to know we’ve done something that no other team has,” Plum junior attacker Kaitlyn Killinger said.
“We’ve all worked so hard since the beginning of the summer, and we’re very happy with the fact that our work has paid off. But we’re not satisfied with what we’ve already done. We want more.”
The Mustangs also return to Hollidaysburg’s Tigers Stadium, the site of their 3-1 first round victory Tuesday over District 6 champion Hollidaysburg.
“The message to the girls (Thursday) in practice was that the celebration of Tuesday’s win was nice and fun, but we had to quickly turn our attention to Saturday, just as we did from the WPIAL title game to going up against Hollidaysburg,” Plum coach Jamie Stewart said.
“Mechanicsburg is a good team. They won District 3, which is loaded with pretty talented teams. They’ve looked pretty good from the film we’ve been able to see. Their overall defense and their goaltending is solid, and they have a top-notch scorer up top. Add those things together, and you can see why they won the district title. It’s going to be a great challenge for the girls.”
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the PIAA semifinals against the winner of the all-WPIAL clash between Mars and Montour. The Planets and Spartans, section rivals, will meet for the fourth time this season. Mars swept Montour in section play and then earned a 1-0 win in the WPIAL semifinals.
Mechanicsburg (18-3-2) is coming off a 3-2 double-overtime victory over District 12 runner-up St. Hubert’s from the Philadelphia Catholic League.
Senior Halle Engle leads Mechanicsburg with 49 goals. The Liberty commit scored the winner against St. Hubert’s and added one in regulation.
Junior goalkeeper Ari Frey made nine saves in Tuesday’s victory.
“I think we just need to continue to play as a team, maintain possession and work the ball around to set up scoring chances,” Killinger said of the gameplan against Mechanicsburg.
“We don’t know a whole lot about them, so it might take a little bit of time to get the feel for how the game will go and then make adjustments if we need to.”
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Plum
More High School Soccer Girls• A-K Valley PIAA soccer quarterfinal capsule for Nov. 13, 2021
• Plum beats District 6 champ Hollidaysburg for program’s 1st PIAA playoff victory
• Plum girls soccer team gets shot at redemption in PIAA 1st round
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Nov. 9, 2021: State soccer playoffs kick off
• Westmoreland County PIAA soccer playoff capsules for Nov. 9, 2021