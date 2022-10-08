Plum runners battle at Section 4 championships

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The Plum boys cross country team challenged the top teams in Division I, Section 4 at the league championships at Northmoreland Park on Oct. 5, and the Mustangs rallied together for third place.

Under sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid 60s, Plum placed three in the top 10, and all five scoring runners finished in the top 25.

The Mustangs went 4-2 on the day. They fell to champion Fox Chapel, 23-36, and were edged out for second by Kiski Area, 28-29.

Senior Nate Mienke finished fourth individually with a time of 17 minutes, 16.2 seconds.

“I didn’t feel great going into it, but I still think I ran a pretty good race,” said Mienke, who knocked 11 seconds off his time on the same course at the Kiski Invitational on Sept. 16.

“I hoped to run a little faster, but I am happy with where I placed and being able to help the team. We ran really well as a team, and I think this will help us as we get to WPIALs. We just have to keep working hard.”

Mienke edged Kiski Area’s Sam Plazio by two-one hundredths of a second at the finish.

“It was a really good race for Nate,” Plum coach Stephanie Kennedy said. “He really dials in and is focused when it’s race time. It was nice to see him edge the Kiski runner at the end there. He’s been running very well at practices and workouts. Even the past few races, he’s been having some breakthroughs, which is super awesome to see for his senior year. He and (senior) Connor (Pivirotto) have gone head-to-head at a couple of races. It is exciting that they are kind of moving forward together.”

Pivirotto finished sixth overall with a time of 17:39.9, elevated somewhat from the 17:28.3 he ran at the Kiski Invite.

“I tried to go out there and stick with the top group,” Pivirotto said.

“I thought I felt good through the first mile or so, but I sort of lost strength at that one hill. I lost some energy there. I kept trying to go faster, but I didn’t have anything. To be honest, I kind of let myself down. I know I have a lot left in me. I just have to brush this off and look to the next couple of races. I know I can get back to my best running. If I keep doing the right things, fast times will come.

“I am really happy with how it went for the team. It is very good for the program. Fox Chapel and Kiski Area are really strong teams. We really looked to this race with a positive team mindset, and I think we did really well.”

Pivirotto was four seconds ahead of Kiski Area’s Justin Gross (17:43.5) at the finish.

“Connor understands more that while you are running at a high level, you may not PR at every race,” Kennedy said.

“For him, it’s about keeping a positive attitude and finding the good things in every race. But I know he definitely was disappointed in his performance.”

The top 15 finishers in both varsity races earned medals, and Kennedy said junior Gabriel Powell performed well in contributing to the team score in ninth with a time of 17:49.0.

Rounding out the top five for the Plum boys were junior Aiden Steinagle (21st, 18:53.1) and freshman Julius Mendenhall (33rd, 20:08.4).

The Plum girls went 1-5, with the lone win coming against Woodland Hills, 25-30. The Mustangs also came close against Gateway before the Gators pulled out a 26-30 win.

Freshman Natalie Wagner led the way for Plum in 32nd (25:55.0), and junior Allie Venanzi was 35th (26:26.6).

The rest of the top five for the Mustangs featured sophomore Grace Roedersheimer (41st, 27:27.8) and seniors Maggie Messina (45th, 28:16.6) and Audrey Bell (46th, 28:29.8).

Plum was scheduled to compete at the Youthtowne Clash in Clinton on Saturday.

The Mustangs will host senior night Wednesday at Boyce Park and run against Avonworth while also looking ahead to the Tri-State Coaches meet at Cal (Pa.) on Oct. 20.

“The section meet really marks the start of the teams’ run to (WPIAL) championships,” Kennedy said. “We are locking in for what is to come.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

