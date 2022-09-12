Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Sept. 11, 2022
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 4:45 PM
Tribune-Review soccer rankings
Boys
Class 4A
Rank, school, record, previous
1. Seneca Valley, 6-0, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 3-1-1, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 4-0, 4
4. Upper St. Clair, 4-1-1, 3
5. North Allegheny, 5-1-1, 5
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Plum, 5-0-1, 1
2. Moon, 5-0-1, 2
3. Kiski Area, 4-1, 3
4. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 4
5. Hampton, 4-2, 5
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Quaker Valley, 4-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 3-1, 2
3. South Park, 6-0, 4
4. Deer Lakes, 6-1, 5
5. East Allegheny, 4-1, 3
Out: None
Class A
1. Winchester Thurston, 3-1-1, 1
2. Sewickley Academy, 5-0, 3
3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-1, 2
4. Eden Christian, 4-2, 4
5. Charleroi, 5-0, 5
Out: None
Girls
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny, 6-0, 1
2. Bethel Park, 5-0, 2
3. Peters Township, 3-1-1, 4
4. Fox Chapel, 3-2-1, 3
5. Seneca Valley, 3-0-1, 5
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mars, 4-0, 1
2. Plum, 4-0, 3
3. Moon, 3-0, 2
4. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 5
5. Franklin Regional, 4-1, NR
Out: Latrobe, 1-2-1, 4
Class 2A
1. Avonworth, 3-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 4-0, 2
3. Mt. Pleasant, 4-0, 3
4. North Catholic, 3-1, 4
5. Shady Side Academy, 2-1, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Springdale, 2-1, 2
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-2, 1
3. Freedom, 3-2, 3
4. Sewickley Academy, 4-0, NR
5. Chartiers-Houston, 4-1, 5
Out: Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 4
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
