Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Sept. 11, 2022

By:
Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 4:45 PM

Tribune-Review soccer rankings

Boys

Class 4A

Rank, school, record, previous

1. Seneca Valley, 6-0, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 3-1-1, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 4-0, 4

4. Upper St. Clair, 4-1-1, 3

5. North Allegheny, 5-1-1, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Plum, 5-0-1, 1

2. Moon, 5-0-1, 2

3. Kiski Area, 4-1, 3

4. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 4

5. Hampton, 4-2, 5

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley, 4-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 3-1, 2

3. South Park, 6-0, 4

4. Deer Lakes, 6-1, 5

5. East Allegheny, 4-1, 3

Out: None

Class A

1. Winchester Thurston, 3-1-1, 1

2. Sewickley Academy, 5-0, 3

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-1, 2

4. Eden Christian, 4-2, 4

5. Charleroi, 5-0, 5

Out: None

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 6-0, 1

2. Bethel Park, 5-0, 2

3. Peters Township, 3-1-1, 4

4. Fox Chapel, 3-2-1, 3

5. Seneca Valley, 3-0-1, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mars, 4-0, 1

2. Plum, 4-0, 3

3. Moon, 3-0, 2

4. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, 5

5. Franklin Regional, 4-1, NR

Out: Latrobe, 1-2-1, 4

Class 2A

1. Avonworth, 3-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 4-0, 2

3. Mt. Pleasant, 4-0, 3

4. North Catholic, 3-1, 4

5. Shady Side Academy, 2-1, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Springdale, 2-1, 2

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-2, 1

3. Freedom, 3-2, 3

4. Sewickley Academy, 4-0, NR

5. Chartiers-Houston, 4-1, 5

Out: Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 4

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

