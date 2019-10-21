Plum tops Montour to claim fall baseball league title

Monday, October 21, 2019 | 11:30 AM

Plum defeated Montour, 5-0, in the Western Pennsylvania Fall Baseball League varsity championship game Oct. 20, 2019 at Norwin.

Plum shut out Montour, 5-0, Sunday afternoon at Norwin to capture the Western Pennsylvania Fall Baseball League’s varsity title.

The Mustangs went 3-0 in the playoffs and finished 12-2-1 overall to capture the program’s third fall title since 2014.

“The league was very competitive this year,” Plum coach Carl Vollmer said. “When we have success in the fall, it’s a good indicator for the spring with what we have and what we are capable of doing.”

Plum’s pitching and defense surrendered one run in its three playoff games and finished with 18 scoreless frames after giving up a run in the first inning of its quarterfinal contest against Mon Valley (Serra Catholic).

The Mustangs scored all the runs they would need in the first inning of Sunday’s title contest.

Junior Matt Frazetta drove in a run with a double, senior Denny Ayres recorded an RBI single, and senior Jared Hoener knocked in two with a single.

Senior Brandon Lane then doubled in a run in the second to extend Plum’s advantage.

Hoener pitched five scoreless innings, gave up one hit and struck out five to earn the win.

“Jared was very efficient and poised,” Vollmer said. “We expect him to be a leader on the staff this year as a senior.”

Senior Devin Ranegar worked the final two innings to preserve the shutout.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

