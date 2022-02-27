Plum’s Kvortek celebrates PA Classic all-around title

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted by Patricia Kvortek Plum junior Sarah Kvortek won the all-around gold medal in the Gold division at the PA Classsic high school state championship Feb. 19 at Moon High School.

Sarah Kvortek returned to the top of the podium in the Intermediate I (Gold) division at the WPIAL gymnastics championships Feb. 12 at Moon High School.

The Plum junior claimed her second WPIAL individual title in as many seasons — this time on vault — and added a silver medal on uneven bars. Her marks in her four event routines — including sixth on floor exercise and seventh on the balance beam — placed her second in the all-around.

While she was pleased with her WPIAL efforts and the medals she earned there, her focus quickly turned to more winning at the state level.

More winning is what she did at the PA Classic on Feb. 18 and 19 at Moon High School.

Kvortek, again competing in the Gold division and facing 43 others from throughout the state, placed first on vault (9.5), second on beam (9.25), fifth on bars (8.625) and seventh on floor (9.125).

When the final numbers were added up and compared against the others in her category, Kvortek was declared the all-around state champion with a score of 36.5.

“I had trained well since WPIALs, and I was ready. I was confident,” Kvortek said. “I left nothing out there, so it felt pretty good.”

Kvortek competed on the first day with the other independent gymnasts who weren’t part of a sanctioned school team.

Saturday was the team competition with girls who both competed for their team and for individual honors, so Kvortek had to wait until Saturday’s routines were completed to see where she fit in the final standings.

“I felt pretty good because I know I did better than I did at WPIALs,” Kvortek said. “I went to bed on Friday knowing that I did everything to the best of my abilities. I was content, but I also was a little anxious to find out the results. Saturday was a little stressful.”

The Gold division, the second highest of the three divisions at the PA Classic, awarded medals up to 10th place, so Kvortek took home a lot of hardware, including the all-around plaque.

Kvortek joined the PA Classic this season after not competing there last year as the USA Gymnastics Level 8 competitor opted to train for the Diamond XCEL club state championships several weeks later.

“This is definitely an amazing feeling,” Kvortek said.

“These wins and these medals are something I’ve worked so hard for. I’ve wanted this so much. The past couple of years has been a progression. Two years ago, I went out there and didn’t have the difficulty, but I still got fifth place on bars at WPIALs. Last year, I was more focused on one sole event that I thought was my best chance to win a WPIAL title. Now, this year having a well-rounded look at it, it was a great feeling to do well in all four events at both WPIALs and state. That was what I was working for.”

Kvortek will move up to the highest division next year — Diamond. If an individual gymnast scores a 36 or higher in the all-around or wins the all-around at either WPIALs or the PA Classic, she is required to move up one level.

“I do have to start thinking about raising my difficulty level in my routines,” said Kvortek, who will compete at USA Gymnastics Level 8 club states in State College on March 24-27.

“It is the highest division for high school gymnastics, and the girls there are very good.”

