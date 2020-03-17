Plum’s Matolcsy experiences uptick in Ivy League recruitment

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 3:42 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Plum’s Max Matolcsy (7) passes the ball during their game against Franklin Regional on Aug. 30, 2019.

Plum’s Max Matolcsy has seen his football recruitment hit a new level in recent weeks.

After receiving offers from Penn on Feb. 7 and Army West Point on Feb. 11, Matolcsy added one that fast-tracked his recruitment when Harvard offered Feb 28.

After a great day on campus, I’m blessed to have recieved an offer from Harvard University @CoachKKennedy @ScottLarkee pic.twitter.com/4G2UOLguAW — Max Matolcsy (@MaxMatolcsy) February 28, 2020

“We had a little period of talking with coaches and stuff like that after the Penn offer, and then the coaches (Harvard) invited us up,” Matolcsy said. “I never really thought the offer would happen. But, when I got there one of the coaches gravitated towards me and I had a really fun day on campus. At the end, I got to talk to head coach, (Tim) Murphy, and that’s when it happened.”

“It was pretty surprising, my dad was in the office with me and the look on his face described it all. It was a big step, it was pretty amazing.”

The offer was the first of four over the next six days. Yale and Brown offered on back-to-back days, and then Cornell offered March 5. Matolcsy has five offers from Ivy League schools, which is where he said he ultimately wants to play in college.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior has always dreamed of playing college football at the next level and possibly in the NFL. But, he knows the chances of achieving that dream are slim and wants to make sure he succeeds both on the field and in the classroom.

“I’ve played football since I was younger and it’s everyone’s dream to go to the NFL,” Matolcsy said. “But, in all honesty, not all of us are going to make it. So I want to go to a college where I can excel and play football but also be set up for life.”

Matolcsy was one of the key players for Plum both offensively and defensively last fall. On defense, the linebacker racked up 138 tackles — 60 solo, 78 assisted — and also recorded 11 tackles for a loss.

On offense, he was a key receiver in Plum’s passing game and caught 26 passes for 527 yards and seven touchdowns. He also completed his only pass attempt for a 48-yard touchdown. Even though he had a successful junior season, the offers didn’t come right away but Matolcsy stayed patient.

“I’ve been talking with a lot of friends and things like that and early back in January, you started to see some guys start getting offers,” Matolcsy said. “It made the rest of us get a little bit nervous, ‘like dang what’s gonna happen?’ but then in February everything started to open up for me and a lot of my friends.”

Not only has his recruitment seen an uptick, but Matolcsy was invited to the Elite Underclassmen Camp in April.

Big thanks to @HamiltonESPN for the invite. Can’t wait to come compete pic.twitter.com/1AZIlA09r9 — Max Matolcsy (@MaxMatolcsy) March 6, 2020

The Elite Underclassmen Camp provides participants the opportunity to be evaluated by premier scouts in the recruiting industry, and they’ll receive instruction from professional coaches with NFL backgrounds. Players also will be given an informative talk from ESPN’s National Scouting Director, Tom Luginbill.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

