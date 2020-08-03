Plum’s Matolcsy to reveal his college choice Saturday

Monday, August 3, 2020 | 4:04 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Senior wide receiver, tight end and linebacker Max Matolcsy led Plum in both receiving and total tackles in 2019.

The college football recruiting process for Max Matolcsy is close to coming to an end.

The Plum senior tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker recently said on Twitter he will announce a verbal commitment this Saturday, his 18th birthday.

Matolcsy owns offers from 22 schools. They include all eight members of the Ivy League as well as schools such as the Naval Academy, Robert Morris, the U.S. Military Academy and Duquesne.

He confirmed he has made his decision and that only a few close family members and friends know which school it is.

“My family and I have talked about it a lot,” Matolcsy said. “It is a school that I know I can excel in both athletically and academically. The academic part is very big for me. I am looking for more than just the next four years. I am looking for the future. It all worked out, and I am happy.”

Matolcsy (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) earned all-conference first-team honors at outside linebacker in 2019 after recording a team-best 138 tackles, including 19 tackles for a loss, and five sacks.

He also led the Mustangs on offense with 26 catches for 527 yards and seven touchdowns.

And, he completed his only pass attempt for a 48-yard touchdown.

Matolcsy and Plum will kick off the truncated 2020 season Sept. 11 with a Greater Allegheny Conference game at Greensburg Salem.

