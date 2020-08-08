Plum’s Max Matolcsy verbally commits to Penn

Saturday, August 8, 2020 | 12:25 PM

Courtesy of Max Matolcsy Plum senior Max Matolcsy announced Saturday a football verbal commitment to the University of Pennsylvania in the Ivy League

Max Matolcsy wanted to wait until his birthday to announce his college decision.

The Plum senior football standout followed through with his wish Saturday morning as he posted to Twitter a verbal commitment to Penn in the Ivy League.

Matolcsy said Penn was there from the start of the recruiting process, first making contact after his sophomore season in 2018. The Quakers offered Matolcsy on Feb. 7 of this year.

“They were there with me from the jump,” said Matolcsy, who received nearly two dozen FCS and FBS Division I offers, including all eight Ivy League schools, as well as schools such as the Naval Academy, Robert Morris, the U.S. Military Academy and Duquesne.

“Also, Ivy League academics is something I’ve always wanted. A good education is important to set me up for the rest of my life. Their Wharton School for business is one of the top business schools in the country. That worked out perfect for me.

“With football, it was the great facilities, the great coaches and a program that can do great things. I think it is an all-around great fit for me.”

Matolcsy, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker, said he appreciated the opportunity to go through the recruiting process. It was one that also saw an unexpected final few months as the coronavirus pandemic changed a lot in the process.

“At first, we’re all a little nervous, waiting for the first (offer),” Matolcsy said. “After that first one comes, every time you get one, it’s a big rush of energy. It’s a huge honor to be considered a big recruit for these schools. It’s nice to now know I don’t have to worry any more about what school I am going to pick. I am relaxed, knowing where I am going to play for the next four years.”

Matolcsy said he also hopes to know soon if he and his Plum teammates will play over the next four months as the state and the PIAA enter into further discussion about whether football and the other fall high school sports will be played or possibly postponed to the spring.

Plum is scheduled to kick off a truncated 2020 season Sept. 11 with a Greater Allegheny Conference game against Greensburg Salem.

“Our team has been really working hard, whether it’s been staying in shape by ourselves during quarantine or in the team workouts,” Matolcsy said. “We are just going to keep pushing forward and get ready for the season and let everything play out however it goes.”

But right now, Matolcsy is celebrating his birthday and decision with teammates, family and friends.

Matolcsy earned all-conference first-team honors at outside linebacker in 2019 after recording a team-best 138 tackles, including 19 tackles for a loss, and five sacks.

He also led the Mustangs on offense with 26 catches for 527 yards and seven touchdowns.

“This is awesome for Max,” Plum coach Matt Morgan said. “He’s going to get a top-notch education which is a top priority for him. It’s great to see him find a home after all the attention he has gotten. It’s a place where he is very comfortable, and I am very happy for him.”

