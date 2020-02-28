Plum’s Max Matolcsy announces Harvard offer

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 2:12 PM

Mike Love | Tribune-Review Junior wide receiver, tight end and linebacker Max Matolcsy led Plum in both receiving and total tackles in 2018.

It seems like Max Matolcsy’s football recruitment is just getting started.

On Friday, Matolcsy announced an offer from Harvard via Twitter.

After a great day on campus, I’m blessed to have recieved an offer from Harvard University @CoachKKennedy @ScottLarkee pic.twitter.com/4G2UOLguAW — Max Matolcsy (@MaxMatolcsy) February 28, 2020

Since the beginning of February, the 6-foot-1 Plum junior has announced offers from Penn and Army. This offer could be his biggest yet. In his tweet, Matolcsy said that he received the offer from the Crimson after spending a day on campus.

During his junior season, Matolcsy recorded a total of 138 tackles, 11 for a loss. He also caught 26 passes for 527 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the course of his high school career, he’s recorded 206 tackles on defense.

Like and retweet pic.twitter.com/qge9NjtzRO — Max Matolcsy (@MaxMatolcsy) January 13, 2020

Harvard went 4-6 overall this season and produced a 2-5 conference record.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

