Plum’s Montue gives verbal commitment to Oakland University

By:

Monday, May 11, 2020 | 12:24 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Plum’s Kennedie Montue (21) looks for an open teammates during the Mustangs’ nonsection game against West Allegheny on Jan. 4, 2020, at Plum.

Kennedie Montue maintained contact with Oakland University for several years during her college recruiting process.

The Plum junior basketball standout ended that process Monday morning with a verbal commitment to the suburban Detroit school. In a tweet, she thanked family, friends, coaches and others for helping her make the decision possible.

Montue, who surpassed 1,000 points for her varsity career in January, made the decision to join the Division I Grizz women’s basketball program after also considering offers from fellow Division I schools Kennesaw State, Mount St. Mary’s and Marshall.

“It felt like I was getting everything off my chest,” said Montue, the 2019-20 Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year.

“I visited Oakland twice, and the campus is beautiful. I literally fell in love with it. Since then, I wanted to see what other offers I was going to get. Some of them started to come in, but none of them felt like Oakland. Oakland feels like home to me. This is one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”

The 5-foot-11 forward earned all-section and second-team all-state recognition after she helped lead Plum to within one win of the Section 2-5A title. The Mustangs earned a trip to the WPIAL playoffs and finished the season 14-7.

Montue, who also earned VND first-team honors as a sophomore, averaged 22.1 points a game this past season.

