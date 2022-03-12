Plum’s Pilyih wins regional bowling title

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 7:05 PM

Western PA High School Bowling Plum’s Mareana Pilyih won the Western Pennsylvania Regional girls singles bowling championship Friday, March 11, 2022 in North Versailles.

Consistency paid off for Plum sophomore Mareana Pilyih at the Western Pennsylvania Regional girls singles bowling championships Friday at North Versailles Bowling Center.

Scoring between 173 and 209 for each of the seven games she bowled, Pilyih defeated Kaylee Lipp of Deer Lakes in the finals to claim the regional championship.

The top 12 finishers will advance to the state tournament Friday, March 18 in Lancaster.

Pilyih finished second in the five-game qualifying series with a 942, just behind top seed Skyy Nicholls of East Allegheny, who bowled a 945.

That gave Pilyih a bye into the semifinals, where she defeated Lydia Flanagan of Burrell, 173-165. Pilyih then beat Lipp in the finals, 191-172.

Flanagan (941) and Lipp (936) were third and fourth in qualifying, earning a bye into the quarterfinals.

The rest of the top 12 was Greensburg Salem’s Raeann Record ((904), Apollo-Ridge’s Mia Ament (899), McDowell’s Ahmielle Roberts (893), Cranberry’s Aubrey Stewart (889), Burrell’s Leah McCandless (875), Conneaut Area’s Victoria Medrick (865) and Penn-Trafford teammates Abigail Veychek (865) and Alyssa Balest (863).

Bowlers ranked fifth through 12th competed in four-person qualifiers to advance to the semifinals. Stewart (190) and Veychek (191) were the winners.

In the quarterfinals, Lipp beat Stewart, 221-162, and Flanagan beat Veychek, 207-155. Lipp topped Nicholls, 221-169, in the other semifinal.

The high games for the day were bowled by Roberts (246) and Mackensie Livingston of Freeport (242).

The girls team regional championships are scheduled for Saturday in North Versailles.

