Podcast: West Allegheny-North Allegheny controversy, WPIAL scheduling issues

By: Tim Benz

Friday, October 19, 2018 | 6:18 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, North Allegheny's Luke Colella (4) and Dante Caputo celebrate with Joey Porter Jr. after Porter's interception against Central Catholic Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at Newman Stadium at Wright Field. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, West Allegheny’s Quarterback Kam Kruze (16) eyes a pass during their game against Upper St. Clair on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Previous Next

In Friday’s “Breakfast with Benz” podcast, Chris Harlan from our high school sports staff joins us to discuss some of the West Allegheny vs. North Allegheny controversy, the WPIAL scheduling dilemmas and other highlights of the WPIAL weekend.

LISTEN: TribLIVE High School Sports Network’s Chris Harlan

In case you missed it, West Allegheny and North Allegheny were prepared to use a running clock in their nonconference game this weekend as a means of preserving their teams for next week’s bigger conference matchups.

When they realized that was a rules violation, they modified their gameplan.

