Podcast: West Allegheny-North Allegheny controversy, WPIAL scheduling issues
By: Tim Benz
Friday, October 19, 2018 | 6:18 AM
In Friday’s “Breakfast with Benz” podcast, Chris Harlan from our high school sports staff joins us to discuss some of the West Allegheny vs. North Allegheny controversy, the WPIAL scheduling dilemmas and other highlights of the WPIAL weekend.
LISTEN: TribLIVE High School Sports Network’s Chris Harlan
In case you missed it, West Allegheny and North Allegheny were prepared to use a running clock in their nonconference game this weekend as a means of preserving their teams for next week’s bigger conference matchups.
When they realized that was a rules violation, they modified their gameplan.
