Position changes help Penn Hills volleyball get into WPIAL playoff hunt

By:

Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Ameira Smith sets against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Ava Adamski hits against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Ameira Smith spikes against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Sarah Miller (12) and Taylor Slaughter defend against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Taylor Slaughter spikes against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Ameira Smith and Taylor Slaughter (4) defend against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Ava Adamski lays out for a ball against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Sarah Miller sets against Greensburg Salem Sept. 29, 2022 at Penn Hills High School. Previous Next

The Penn Hills girls volleyball team played most of the season with a lineup coach Jay Mitlo felt was creative. During the past few matches, however, the Indians have shifted their approach.

Switching setters from Ava Adamski to Sarah Miller has Penn Hills in more traditional 5-1 formation.

“We came up with a completely different lineup (Sept. 28),” Mitlo said. “Our creative lineup stagnated for whatever reason. This is what we call our ball-­control offense. This gives us the best chance to be in control. We are able to extend rallies and really terminate the ball when we get a chance.”

Penn Hills, which hasn’t made the WPIAL playoffs in more than a decade, is in a position to break through this year. Entering last Thursday’s section match against Hampton, the Indians were in fourth place in Section 1-3A with a 4-3 section record.

Amiera Smith, who is a right-side hitter for Penn Hills, started the season as a middle blocker. When Penn Hills switched to its new formation, she noticed changes right away during sweeps of Woodland Hills and Allderdice.

“When we beat Woodland Hills and Allderdice, that was phenomenal,” Smith said. “When we won 3-0, that helped push us.”

Smith ending up back in her more natural position was part of several shuffles that helped made Penn Hills move smoothly on the court together. Gabrielle Pernatozzi also slid over to the outside hitting position to help give the Indians another strong hitter on the edge. Adamski also moved from setting to hitting.

Being able to switch things up midseason is a testament, Smith believes, to the team’s chemistry.

“This team bonded well on-and-off the court,” Smith said. “That helped get us through some of the changes we made.”

What made things challenging for Miller adjusting to set was knowing how to put everyone in the right position. Smith is a left-handed attack, which means the ball had to be put in a different place.

“To a degree, Sarah never set at any level before, so everything is new to her,” Mitlo said. “It says a lot about how Sarah is as an athlete that she is able to make that switch.”

Penn Hills has the playoffs in view. The Indians just need to close out section play strong.

Smith doesn’t want to see the situation slip away, no matter what type of lineup Penn Hills has to play.

“We are excited for the competition we have left,” Smith said. “We want to keep playing hard. We want to play good games and win the games we are expected to win. We plan to keep fighting.”

Tags: Penn Hills