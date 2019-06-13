Positive Athlete Pittsburgh to present more than $16,000 in scholarships
By: Michael Love
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 | 9:56 PM
The Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will host the eighth annual Positive High School Athlete Awards on Monday at 7 p.m.
Student-athletes representing 31 boys and girls sports from high schools throughout Western Pennsylvania, along with two coaches and North Allegheny High School will be recognized and celebrated by former Pittsburgh Steelers player Hines Ward.
More than $16,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the individual winners.
Positive Pittsburgh officials said approximately 1,000 nominations were received from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers and parents.
Each athlete was to show, in addition to on-field success, Positive Athlete characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, a heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent at all times and putting the team before individual goals.
North Allegheny will receive the Most Positive High School award in recognition for its support of the Positive Athlete Pittsburgh program, including the number of nominations it submits each year.
Seven of the student-athletes will receive additional scholarships highlighted by the Male and Female Positive Athletes of the Year. The two winners each will be awarded $5,000 college scholarships.
This year’s award winners:
Football: Levi Jordan, Bentworth
Football: Andrew Engel, Canon-McMillan
Girls Volleyball: Julia Fiedor, Thomas Jefferson
Boys Volleyball: Nick Bridges, North Allegheny
Softball: Elizabeth Ohorodnyk, Beaver Falls
Boys Cross Country: Darion Gregory, Smethport Area
Girls Cross Country: Elizabeth Simms, Butler
Cheerleading: Isabella Stoll, Plum
Boys Basketball: Leonard Robinson III, Clairton
Girls Basketball: Kaitlyn Lyons., Central Valley
Wrestling: Matthew Ferraro, North Catholic
Boys Swimming: Brent Brewster, Fox Chapel
Girls Swimming: Aria Eppinger, Winchester Thurston
Gymnastics: Hannah Schepner, Hampton
Boys Soccer: Connor Anderson, Pine-Richland
Girls Soccer: Julia Chakos, Trinity
Boys Lacrosse: Daniel Kovalan, Mount Lebanon
Girls Lacrosse: Samantha Louis, South Fayette
Boys Tennis: Khalil Frazier, Blackhawk
Girls Tennis: Ashley Pesarsick, Norwin
Boys Track: Hunter Boyd, Mars
Girls Track: Mia Anthony, Rochester
Boys Golf: Gregory Hensh, Laurel Highlands
Girls Golf: Lexi Tofanelli, Seneca Valley
Baseball: Dominic Giallonardo, Mount Pleasant
Field Hockey: Alena Lateef, The Ellis School
Ice Hockey: Bailey Julian, Hempfield Area
Boys Multi-Sport: Gregory Guzzo, Valley
Girls Multi-Sport: Kierra Shreffler, Kiski Area
Rowing: Kyle Pollock, Upper St. Clair
Dance: Madalyn Gorgacz, Union
Boys Coach: Darryl Wiley, Nazareth Prep
Girls Coach: Jane Bock, Brownsville
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
