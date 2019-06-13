Positive Athlete Pittsburgh to present more than $16,000 in scholarships

By: Michael Love

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 | 9:56 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Kierra Shreffler run in the girls 1,600 meters during the WPIAL Class AA track and field championships at Slippery Rock University.

The Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will host the eighth annual Positive High School Athlete Awards on Monday at 7 p.m.

Student-athletes representing 31 boys and girls sports from high schools throughout Western Pennsylvania, along with two coaches and North Allegheny High School will be recognized and celebrated by former Pittsburgh Steelers player Hines Ward.

More than $16,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the individual winners.

Positive Pittsburgh officials said approximately 1,000 nominations were received from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers and parents.

Each athlete was to show, in addition to on-field success, Positive Athlete characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, a heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent at all times and putting the team before individual goals.

North Allegheny will receive the Most Positive High School award in recognition for its support of the Positive Athlete Pittsburgh program, including the number of nominations it submits each year.

Seven of the student-athletes will receive additional scholarships highlighted by the Male and Female Positive Athletes of the Year. The two winners each will be awarded $5,000 college scholarships.

This year’s award winners:

Football: Levi Jordan, Bentworth

Football: Andrew Engel, Canon-McMillan

Girls Volleyball: Julia Fiedor, Thomas Jefferson

Boys Volleyball: Nick Bridges, North Allegheny

Softball: Elizabeth Ohorodnyk, Beaver Falls

Boys Cross Country: Darion Gregory, Smethport Area

Girls Cross Country: Elizabeth Simms, Butler

Cheerleading: Isabella Stoll, Plum

Boys Basketball: Leonard Robinson III, Clairton

Girls Basketball: Kaitlyn Lyons., Central Valley

Wrestling: Matthew Ferraro, North Catholic

Boys Swimming: Brent Brewster, Fox Chapel

Girls Swimming: Aria Eppinger, Winchester Thurston

Gymnastics: Hannah Schepner, Hampton

Boys Soccer: Connor Anderson, Pine-Richland

Girls Soccer: Julia Chakos, Trinity

Boys Lacrosse: Daniel Kovalan, Mount Lebanon

Girls Lacrosse: Samantha Louis, South Fayette

Boys Tennis: Khalil Frazier, Blackhawk

Girls Tennis: Ashley Pesarsick, Norwin

Boys Track: Hunter Boyd, Mars

Girls Track: Mia Anthony, Rochester

Boys Golf: Gregory Hensh, Laurel Highlands

Girls Golf: Lexi Tofanelli, Seneca Valley

Baseball: Dominic Giallonardo, Mount Pleasant

Field Hockey: Alena Lateef, The Ellis School

Ice Hockey: Bailey Julian, Hempfield Area

Boys Multi-Sport: Gregory Guzzo, Valley

Girls Multi-Sport: Kierra Shreffler, Kiski Area

Rowing: Kyle Pollock, Upper St. Clair

Dance: Madalyn Gorgacz, Union

Boys Coach: Darryl Wiley, Nazareth Prep

Girls Coach: Jane Bock, Brownsville

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Beaver Falls, Bentworth, Blackhawk, Brownsville, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Valley, Clairton, Ellis School, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Laurel Highlands, Mars, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Plum, Rochester, Seneca Valley, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Union, Upper St. Clair, Valley, Winchester Thurston