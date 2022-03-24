Potential NFL path draws Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer to Boston College

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 8:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer celebrates a tackle for loss against Hampton on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Fridley Field in Hampton.. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer scores past Gateway’s Carsen Engleka during the second quarter Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Monroeville. Previous Next

Jordan Mayer is very good at getting his arms around quarterbacks, but when the Thomas Jefferson junior committed to Boston College, he was the one wrapped up.

“I’ve never felt a hug like that from a bigger person,” said Mayer, who was bear-hugged by BC defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase. “He’s a big guy. Like 6-7, 300-some pounds with massive hands. He lifted me up. I’ve never been lifted up by someone like that.”

And Mayer isn’t little.

The 6-foot-5, 236-pound defensive end and tight end said he chose Boston College because the Eagles coaching staff made him feel comfortable and confident in his future there.

Mayer announced his college decision Friday. He also considered Rutgers, and listed FBS offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Central Michigan, Duke, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Ohio, Toledo and West Virginia.

“I wanted to make sure I was surrounding myself with the right people,” he said.

At Boston College, Mayer said he liked the small class sizes and the opportunity to live in Boston.

But what clinched his decision was the chance to play FBS football in the ACC for a program that routinely sends players to the NFL. Boston College had 10 players selected in the past four NFL drafts.

“As soon as you get there, they prepare you for the NFL,” Mayer said. “That’s what I was kind of focused on. That really fit my need.”

Off the field, Mayer said he was intrigued by strict nutrition and conditioning programs at Boston College.

“They’re ready to send guys to the league,” he said. “That’s what I’m all about. I want to keep pushing forward and achieve my end dream.”

Mayer first visited Boston College last June and returned this weekend to watch practice. During his latest visit, he was able to talk with BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a Pine-Richland graduate and likely selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“He loves it up there,” Mayer said.

Mayer earned first-team all-conference honors in WPIAL Class 4A last season at defensive line. Rivals ranked him as a three-star prospect at defensive end. However, it’s undecided which side of the ball he’ll play in college, and Mayer said he’s OK with either option.

“I just want to play football,” he said.

The two-sport athlete gave up basketball this winter to focus on football. He now works out four days a week on speed training and conditioning drills and has 7-on-7 practices twice weekly.

Mayer said he intends to graduate a semester early and was pleased to finalize his college plans now. When he met with BC coach Jeff Hafley during his weekend visit, Hafley told him he’d be a great fit there.

“I said, ‘Good, because I’m going to be here for the next four years,’” Mayer said. “I’m committed.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

