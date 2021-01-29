Powerade schedule adjusted

Friday, January 29, 2021 | 7:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher wrestles Thomas Jefferson’s Michael Zacur in a 152-pound bout during the Powerade wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Monroeville Convention Center.

There will be a change in schedule at the Powerade Tournament on Saturday.

Tournament director Frank Vulcano Jr. announced that instead of holding three sessions Saturday, all matches will be held in one session with wrestling beginning at 10 a.m. at the Monroeville Convention Center.

There are 43 teams competing in the annual event, which was moved from Dec. 28-29 because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close down all high school sports for a month. The tournament was originally scheduled for Canon-McMillan High School.

The finals are set for 5:30 p.m.

