Prepping for the holidays with lots of high school hoops on HSSN
By:
Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 4:42 PM
The countdown to the holidays continues with lots of hoops, some wrestling and hockey and a partridge in a pear tree this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We have plenty of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games including the HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week. We also have boys and girls hoops action from District 6 and District 9.
There is action from the mats and ice with WPIAL wrestling and PIHL hockey along with some more Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week here on Trib HSSN.
Monday, Dec. 16
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: East Allegheny at Carlynton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Mars at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — South Fayette at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Knoch at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Allderdice at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Connellsville at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Boys Basketball — West Shamokin at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 9 Boys Basketball — Clearfield at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9
Tuesday, Dec. 17
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mt. Lebanon at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Montour at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Gateway at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mars at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Uniontown at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: New Castle at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Aliquippa at Lincoln Park at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Wrestling — Connellsville at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Hockey — North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, Dec. 18
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Wrestling — North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Boys Basketball — Marion Center at Purchase Line at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 9 Girls Basketball — Punxsutawney at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9
Thursday, Dec. 19
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Connellsville at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Kiski Area at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Blackhawk at Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Girls Basketball — Marion Center at Penns Manor at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 6 Girls Basketball — Ligonier Valley at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3
Friday, Dec. 20
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Central Catholic at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hempfield at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Penn Hills at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Plum at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mt. Pleasant at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Quaker Valley at Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Blackhawk at Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Ellwood City at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 9 Girls Basketball — St. Mary’s at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3
Saturday, Dec. 21
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton vs. Central Valley at 12 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.