Prepping for the holidays with lots of high school hoops on HSSN

The countdown to the holidays continues with lots of hoops, some wrestling and hockey and a partridge in a pear tree this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games including the HSSN Video Stream Game of the Week. We also have boys and girls hoops action from District 6 and District 9.

There is action from the mats and ice with WPIAL wrestling and PIHL hockey along with some more Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Dec. 16

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: East Allegheny at Carlynton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Mars at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — South Fayette at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Knoch at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Allderdice at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Connellsville at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball — West Shamokin at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Boys Basketball — Clearfield at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

Tuesday, Dec. 17

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mt. Lebanon at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Montour at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Gateway at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mars at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Uniontown at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: New Castle at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Aliquippa at Lincoln Park at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling — Connellsville at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey — North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Dec. 18

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Wrestling — North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball — Marion Center at Purchase Line at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Girls Basketball — Punxsutawney at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

Thursday, Dec. 19

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Live Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Connellsville at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Kiski Area at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Blackhawk at Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball — Marion Center at Penns Manor at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball — Ligonier Valley at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Friday, Dec. 20

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Central Catholic at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hempfield at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Penn Hills at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Plum at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Mt. Pleasant at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Quaker Valley at Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Blackhawk at Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Live Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Ellwood City at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Girls Basketball — St. Mary’s at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Dec. 21

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton vs. Central Valley at 12 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

