Pritts, Wilkins led Yough to victory in Region 7 Legion tournament

By:

Saturday, July 17, 2021 | 9:03 PM

Kam Pritts hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Nate Wilkins tossed a three-hit shutout and Yough defeated host St. Michael, 2-0, on Saturday in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 7 tournament at Forest Hills High School in Sidman.

Yough will face Bedford at 3 p.m. Sunday during Day 2 or the tournament.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Allen Novacek and Michael Bell were hit with a pitch. Steve Manion moved both runners up with a bunt, and Pritts launched a drive that nearly cleared the fence.

Wilkins struck out six.

“We had opportunities to score additional runs early in the game, but we couldn’t time their pitcher,” Yough coach Craig Spisak said.

Claysburg 7, Latrobe 4 — Winning pitcher Ben Dombrowsky hit a two-run homer, and Claysburg rallied to defeat Latrobe in the Region 7 tournament at Central Cambria High School.

Logan Short and Ben Anderson had doubles for the Jethawks. Anderson had two hits.

Lambert Palmer doubled for Claysburg, which scored four runs in the fifth inning off losing pitcher Logan Gustafson.

Latrobe had taken a 4-1 lead with a four-run fourth inning.

The Jethawks are scheduled to face Young Township, which defeated Beech Creek, 6-1, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Lilly.

Region 6 tournament

Bushy Run, playing short-handed, dropped two games in the Region 6 tournament at Hutchinson Field in Hopwood.

Brighton Township defeated Bushy Run, 4-0, in the first game, and Hopewell used a five-run fifth inning in a 10-4 victory.

Gio Scott had the only hit for Bushy Run against Brighton Township. Liam Hileman had a double and single, Zach Hoffman tripled and Matt Lichota doubled against Hopewell.

“Too many mistakes cost us,” Bushy Run coach Scott Peyman said. “We had kids playing out of position because of vacations and work. The players gave it their best.”

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford, Saltsburg, West Shamokin, Yough