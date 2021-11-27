Punching above its weight again, Aliquippa beats Belle Vernon for record 18th WPIAL crown

Saturday, November 27, 2021 | 5:56 PM

Small-school Aliquippa might be short on students but nobody has more WPIAL football titles than the Quips.

Aliquippa, playing three classes above its Class A enrollment, won its 18th WPIAL title Saturday night in the Class 4A final. Freshman running back Tiqwai Hayes scored twice, and the defense held Belle Vernon’s playmakers largely in check, letting No. 2 seed Aliquippa celebrate a 28-13 victory at Heinz Field.

No. 1 Belle Vernon (10-1) was held scoreless into the fourth quarter.

Hayes rushed for 133 yards and scored on first-half touchdown runs of 1 and 13 yards. Donovan Walker added a 38-yard touchdown catch on the final play of the first half, sending the Quips to halftime leading 21-0.

The WPIAL title was the second in four years for Aliquippa (11-1).

Devin Whitlock tried to rally Belle Vernon with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs. The senior scored on runs of 5 and 6 yards, but an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown by Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark dashed any comeback hopes.

