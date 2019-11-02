QB Ethan Dahlem exits, but fast start leads Upper St. Clair past North Hills

Friday, November 1, 2019 | 10:52 PM

Upper St. Clair’s Ethan Dahlem rushed for three first-half touchdowns and threw another, but the Panthers then played the entire second half without their do-it-all quarterback.

However, handed a 20-point lead, backup quarterback Heath Erdos rush for a touchdown and USC’s defense stood strong in the red zone to defeat No. 8 North Hills, 34-16, in a WPIAL Class 5A victory at Martorelli Stadium.

Ninth-seeded Upper St. Clair (7-4) faces No. 1 Penn-Trafford (10-1) next week in the quarterfinals.

USC coach Mike Junko said Dahlem left for precautionary reasons after being shaken up on a goal-line touchdown.

The junior entered Friday ranked seventh in the WPIAL with 2,077 passing yards. He left the game after a one-yard touchdown run that ended the first half. Facing fourth-and-goal, Dahlem pushed across the goal line as time expired and had his helmet twisted loose.

North Hills was penalized and a player was ejected. The teams combined for 17 penalties for 185 yards.

Dahlem was slow to stand and then walked to the locker room. Erdos replaced Dahlem to start the second half.

But by then Dahlem already had built a 27-7 halftime lead. He had touchdown runs of 1, 15 and 1 yards. His touchdown pass was a 53-yarder to Mateo Cepullio.

North Hills (6-5) was seeking its first playoff win since 2010 but Friday couldn’t have started much worse. Indians running back Tom McDonough fumbled on the first play, setting up USC for a short 19-yard scoring drive and Dahlem’s first touchdown to lead 7-0.

USC scored again about 2 minutes later when Dahlem and Cepullio connected on a 53-yard touchdown, combining for a one-play touchdown drive.

North Hills’ Dylan Pawling cut the lead in half with a 1-yard touchdown run, the first of two scores for the Indians’ quarterback. Pawling added a 4-yarder in the third quarter.

USC’s defense stopped North Hills drives three times in the red zone, all ending with the Indians losing possession on downs.

Ethan Heister led Upper St. Clair with 122 rushing yards on 16 carries. Dahlem had 85 yards on 15 carries, and completed 6 of 9 pass attempts for 74 yards.

