QB Kyle Silk looking for ‘fresh start’ after transferring to Ligonier Valley

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 | 3:59 PM

Ligonier Valley might have a new quarterback to play behind its massive and college-coveted offensive line this fall.

Incoming senior Kyle Silk has transferred to Ligonier Valley and is on the Rams’ current roster.

Silk was a Class A all-state second-team selection last year as an athlete. Silk (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) also played safety, outside linebacker, kicker and punter.

He said he is enrolled and ready to proceed as a Ram. He lives in the Ligonier Valley School District.

“I had some personal problems at United,” Silk said. “I am looking for a fresh start.”

Per district policy, neither Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel nor athletic director Corey Turcheck could comment on Silk’s individual situation or whether there will be a hearing before District 6 officials.

Beitel did confirm Silk is on the team roster.

Under current PIAA rules, athletes who transfer after their sophomore year are subject to being ineligible for the district and state postseason. Silk’s playoff eligibility will be decided by District 6 which, like the WPIAL, reviews transfers on a case-by-case basis.

More of a running threat last year, the mobile Silk rushed for 1,505 yards and 30 touchdowns. He passed for 428 yards and one score, completing 50 of 109 passes.

Record-breaking quarterback John Caldwell — and star receiver Aaron Tutino — graduated after giving shine to the program. They led the Class 2A Rams to another Heritage Conference championship and a third straight Appalachian Bowl title.

Caldwell was 21-2 as a starter. He completed 20 of 23 passes for a school-record 402 yards and seven touchdowns against Purchase Line.

Tutino set the state record for career touchdown receptions.

United has battled some low roster numbers of late but that did not stop the team from reaching the PIAA Class A quarterfinals last season, where it fell to Juniata Valley, 36-20. Ligonier Valley beat United, 47-7, in an early season game.

Silk said he did not leave because of the low numbers.

