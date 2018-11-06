Quaker Valley athlete of the week: Cam Wolf

By: Shawn Annarelli

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Submitted, Quaker Valley's Cam Wolf

Cam Wolf

School: Quaker Valley

Sport: Football

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Cam Wolf’s responsibility was to spy the quarterback and fullback on defense, but he ended up scoring a touchdown.

His 40-yard interception return for Quaker Valley gave his team the lead, and it was the first time North Catholic experienced trailing in a game since mid-September. The Quakers lost 31-24 in the last minute of regulation.

How did your interception return for a touchdown unfold?

My particular job was to spy the quarterback and fullback at all times. If either of them scrambled, it would be my job to chase them down using my speed to get there. On that play, I noticed they both stayed in the pocket, so I just continued to drop back into coverage. When the quarterback threw the ball, it got tipped in the air by one of our defensive linemen, and I was able to come up with the catch.

What was your immediate reaction to catching the ball?

Our call for an interception is “oskie.” Immediately, I yelled that and saw a little bit of green up the field and to my left. I just knew no one was going to catch me, and I ran it back to the end zone.

How big of a moment was that for your team?

Our offense did have some trouble at the start of the game, so I think on defense we stood up and decided if the offense needed help, we’d give it to them as much as we could. I think it kicked us up to an extra gear. I think everyone started making plays. Jeremy McCoy had an interception, and Ryan Jackovic made a great play. I think collectively we weren’t going to let the game get away from us.

Your defense forced six turnovers against a team that in its last three games was averaging 58 points. Did you always believe you could cause havoc for the Trojans?

We had the mindset that we were not going to let this be an easy game for them. I think our defense was extremely talented, and we could all make plays. We came into the game knowing we weren’t going to roll over, and we had decided we’d play our hearts out.

What can you say about the seniors who led this team?

I can only say the best words about my seniors. I’ve been playing with these guys since I was 7 years old. Growing up, they were the best coaches I had. They were on the field with me. They showed me what to do, what not to do, how to improve. I think what made them so great was their work ethic. My defensive lineman, Jeremy McCoy and George Francic, had an unmatched work ethic. They mentored me and helped me make plays, which is why we were successful as a defense.

How soon are you going to get back to work for next season?

It’s already been decided amongst a couple of juniors, myself included, that we already have goals and intentions for next year. I’ve already started going back to the weight room to train as hard as I can. We’re getting ready for next year already. I know it’s a long time away, but we will go into next year with the mindset that we’re the underdog. I think we’ll come in with the mindset that we’ll go as far as we can and be a successful team.

Shawn Annarelli is a freelance writer.

Tags: Quaker Valley