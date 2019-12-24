Quaker Valley athlete of the week: Colin Rice

By:

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 6:01 AM

Submitted Quaker Valley goalie Colin Rice

Colin Rice

School: Quaker Valley

Sport: Hockey

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Colin Rice was on his first hockey team about a decade ago when he thought he could be a good goaltender. He asked his dad if he could try it and hasn’t left the crease since.

Rice has saved 44 of 49 shots in the Quakers’ last two games to lead them to wins.

Why do you love playing goalie?

I like the feeling of being the last line of defense and keeping my team in the game with big saves, and I guess I like getting hit by pucks.

What’s the most challenging aspect of being the goalie?

Definitely keeping your head in the game. You can’t let a bad goal get to you, because you’ve always got to look forward to the next shot, being in position and just being ready for anything.

You’re save percentage is up 6% this year. How have you improved in net?

It’s mostly the mental aspect of the game. Last year was my first year starting, so when I let in the first goal (each game), I always thought about it. I’m leading more by example this year, and I think my mental game is stronger because of that. I also worked a lot in the summer on angles, controlling rebounds and facing breakaways, so I think because of that I’m playing better this year.

If you could change one rule in hockey, what would it be?

I’d honestly make the nets bigger and goalie equipment smaller. More goals equal more entertainment.

Josh Bemis leads the team with 16 goals, 11 more than anyone else. What’s it like facing him in practice?

It’s very competitive with us. Some days he just lights me up, and some days I stop a lot of his shots. I’ve played with him for five years. I know where he likes to shoot. He knows my strong points. It’s kind of a coin toss as to who will do better. He’s obviously a great player, and I love that he’s on my team.

What else do you enjoy doing?

I like to play golf. I’m a big sports person. I like playing pick-up football and basketball whenever I can.

If you could play against anyone in hockey, who would it be?

Sidney Crosby is the best player in the world. He does everything right, and he’s the epitome of what a good hockey player should be, from his shot to his skating, his unpredictability, his vision, and I think it’d be fun to go against him.

Tags: Quaker Valley