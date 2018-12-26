Quaker Valley athlete of the week: Corinne Washington

By: Shawn Annarelli

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Corinne Washington

School: Quaker Valley

Sport: Basketball

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Corinne Washington’s stat line always looks a little unusual, but she isn’t the typical basketball player that excels in one or two areas.

She excels in almost every way on the court

In a 40-39 win over Avonworth, Washington scored 16 points and added seven rebounds, seven steals, five blocks and four assists. She knocked down two late shots to lead the Quakers to a win.

Do you feel like you can play your game after one year of experience at the varsity level?

I feel like I’ve gotten more comfortable playing basketball. I can really play my game now. I know the girls on different teams in our section and what they can do, so that helps a lot.

You lead the team in nearly every category each time you play. What do you feel is the strongest part of your game?

I think just getting to the basket. That’s always been my thing since I started playing basketball, just driving to the hoop, getting a good shot, getting fouled or getting my rebound and putting it back in.

What part of your game do you wish was better?

I’ve been really working a lot on my 3-point shots. That’s the one thing I think would really, really help me and my team get to the next level. I’m practicing that a lot to hit those open 3-point shots.

Who do you have a lot of chemistry with on the court?

Bailey Garbee, because her and I have been playing together since fifth grade. She just gives me the best passes you could ever hope for. She’s a great point guard. Claire Kuzma does a really good job getting rebounds and kicking it out to everyone. And Amy Wilson does a really good job on defense, working hard to get steals and scrapping for momentum.

What are your team goals this season?

We’re trying to get to the WPIAL playoffs. It’ll be hard against teams like Central Valley and Keystone Oaks, but that’s the main goal to get to the WPIAL playoffs.

Who is the best basketball player of all-time?

I would have to say Shaq. He’s just dominant. No one could stop him. He was an athletic freak, just so big and he could move. They way he rebounded and put buckets back in was crazy.

Shawn Annarelli is a freelance writer.

