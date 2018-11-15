Quaker Valley athlete of the week: Dom Reiter

By: Shawn Annarelli

Thursday, November 15, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Submitted, Quaker Valley's Dom Reiter

Dom Reiter

School: Quaker Valley

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Dom Reiter was not just the only Quaker Valley player with a point in every postseason game, he had a point in every game of the season.

But the box scores and reality don’t quite match, according to Reiter. Credited with a goal in the last game of the Quakers’ season against Deer Lakes, he actually earned an assist and the real goal scorer has been known only to the team.

How’d you score to tie the game against Deer Lakes?

Actually, I wasn’t the goal scorer. David Lipton was. I let it go for him, because I heard him call for it. He put it in the back of the net, so it was a great finish from him and ball from Franky Fernandez (off a corner).

Why were you credited with the goal?

I have no idea why I get credit for the goal. I watched the film of it, and it looks like I scored. But David Lipton really was the one who put it away. I think it skimmed my foot, but I also heard him call for it, so I should get an assist. I thought he must be in a better position than me, and I trusted him.

You’re the only Quaker Valley player to have a point in every game this season. How much of that is you and how much credit goes to your teammates?

Oh, definitely all credit goes to them. I mean, every game they give me perfect balls and put me in perfect position to finish. I’m just grateful to have great teammates around me.

What have you learned from this year’s senior class?

This year’s group of seniors set a great example for the team. We went through difficulties at the beginning of the season not getting the results we wanted, but watching them turn it around so quickly and so well by putting in a maximum effort motivated the rest of us. I think it affected us as a team and made us play much better during the season.

Which underclassmen do you feel will lead this team next year?

There were so many people who stepped up this year already from freshmen to juniors. We have plenty of people who can carry on the tradition for next season. There’s juniors Tommy Guild, Franky Fernandez and Fritz Reiter. There’s sophomores and freshmen who are more than capable of proving why they have their spots.

What is Quaker Valley’s goal for next year?

At Quaker Valley, every year we want to win a state title and a WPIAL title.

Shawn Annarelli is a freelance writer.

