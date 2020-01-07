Quaker Valley athlete of the week: Sophie Besterman

By:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 1:23 AM

Quaker Valley soccer players, from left, Arabella Grant, Sophie Besterman, Fiona Benge, Sydney Persuit and Haley Steffey pose before a game during the 2019 season.

Sophie Besterman

School: Quaker Valley

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Bloomberg commit Sophie Besterman took a hiatus from swimming lasting more than a year, and she’s still one of the best local athletes in the sport.

Besterman recently qualified for WPIALs in the 100 backstroke, 200 free relay and 200 medley relay, and her goal is place in the top four in at least one event at the championship meet.

What was your reaction to making the cut for WPIALs?

I expected to make WPIALs for all three of my events. Our girls team is really strong this year, so I think we can do really well. Coming back after being gone so long and doing so well was exciting.

Why did you decide to return to swimming?

I took a break last year because I had played basketball in middle school but swam in my freshman and sophomore years. I gave swimming a break, because I never played high school basketball. This year I wanted to swim again, and I also wanted to do it for college purposes.

Would those decisions be a lot easier if the two sports were played in separate seasons?

Oh, definitely. The girls basketball team is really fun, and they also look really good this year. But, unfortunately, I had to choose one.

How challenging was it to return to swimming?

It was really difficult. It was really a year and a half since I swam in the pool, so it was rough. I also play soccer, and swimming is 100 times harder. The last time I swam before this season was sophomore year at WPIALs.

What else are you involved at Quaker Valley?

I’m part of QV Creekers, which is our environmental science program. I also do QV Voice, where we get together in a group with our guidance counselor every Wednesday and eat lunch, talk about our days, watch Ted Talks and discuss issues.

What’s your favorite class?

Research science is probably my favorite class where we make experiments, conduct them and present them at a competition.

What will you study in college?

I want to work in environmental science and do something with marine life, preserving the ocean and conservation.

Tags: Quaker Valley