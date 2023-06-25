TribLIVE Logo
Quaker Valley athletes make headlines during successful 2022-23 school year

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 10:45 AM

Quaker Valley has established a staunch winning tradition over the years.

Propelled by another talented group of senior athletes, the Quakers stayed in the WPIAL limelight throughout the 2022-23 school year.

“Our student-athletes’ dedication and work ethic both in and out of season allows us to maximize our potential in all sports,” said Mike Mastroianni, QV’s athletic director. “Congrats to our student-athletes and coaching staffs on another outstanding year of Quaker Valley athletics.”

A glance at Trib HSSN headlines from 2022-23 recognizes that fact.

Take a look:

• Quaker Valley runs it back with WPIAL girls team championship repeat

• Surging sophomore (Jay Olawaiye) leads Quaker Valley track team at states

• Going the distance: Quaker Valley’s success continues in 3,200 relay (Kate Hines, Elizabeth Szuba, Ellie Cain, Cecilia Montagnese)

• Quaker Valley track teams set gold standard in WPIAL postseason

• Led by record-setting performances (by Olawaiye, Sarah Minard), Quaker Valley girls defend WPIAL team track title

• Quaker Valley boys lacrosse heats up at right time to earn playoff berth

• Quaker Valley girls lacrosse eyes postseason run

• QV girls repeat (as WPIAL Class 2A track and field champions)

• QV boys, girls track teams run away with section titles

• WPIAL scholar-athlete award shines spotlight on Nora Johns’ remarkable QV career

• Four QV volleyball players (Annica Kagle, Molly MacDonald, Vanessa Pickett, Nora Hammond) headed to national tournaments

• QV hockey players (Jacob Keisel, Max Modrovich, Colin York, Jace Vasbinder, Sawyer Krotine) to play in national championships

• QV sees pair of wrestlers (Logan Richey, Jack Kazalas) hit 100-win milestone

• QV boys (basketball team) will bring plenty back after second straight section title

• Senior scorer (Maria Helkowski) steps up during QV playoff run

• Ruby Olliffe, QV divers have strong showing at WPIAL meet

• QV boys see remarkable (basketball) season end with playoff loss to Belle Vernon

• Seniors help QV girls swim team capture fourth straight section title

• QV girls keep Knoch offense in check, advance to WPIAL (basketball) semis

• QV wrestler Logan Richey joins elite company

• Junior sharpshooter Joey Coyle helps keep QV boys (basketball team) among WPIAL elite

• Returning coach (Becca Kirby) helps QV divers reach new heights

• QV boys (basketball) exceed expectations to challenge for section title

• Behind two Allegheny County champions (Brandon Krul, Kazalas), QV wrestlers continue strong season

• QV swimmers off to strong start, look forward to championship meets

• Five all-stars (Ben Carlson, Braeden Steffey, Keisel, Will Watson, Landon Buterbaugh) have QV hockey firing on all cylinders

• QV soccer standouts (Nick Allan, Ben Henry, Isaac Waller, Matteo Castellini) pick up postseason honors

• QV senior WR Jakub Pickett recognized for strong season

• QV senior (Ellie Graham) commits to storied Brown rowing program

• QV wrestlers (Bruce Anderchak, Isaac Maccaglia, Krul, Richey) learn from Powerade experience, set sights on WPIAL repeat

• QV thrower’s dedication carries him (Alex MacDonald) to Amherst track team

• Phenomenal 6-4 freshman Oumou Thiero carries on family tradition with QV girls basketball

• Emily Connors, QV swimmers set goals high

• QV (wrestling team) plans encore after breakthrough season

• QV boys (basketball team) flying under radar after massive graduation losses

• Returning contributors have QV girls (basketball team) in position to make noise

• QV gridders (Gavin Eshinbaugh, Troy Kozar) hit milestones

• Junior midfielder (Allan) develops knack for clutch goals

• State playoff berth caps solid season for QV girls volleyball

• QV girls volleyball parlays talent, hard work into playoff berth

• QV’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim fourth WPIAL girls golf title

• Brother-sister combo (Isaac Waller, Grace Waller) patrols net for QV soccer

• QV’s Eva Bulger repeats as WPIAL girls golf champion

• QV girls volleyball lays groundwork for special season

• Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards

• QV senior (Graham) makes waves on national rowing scene

• QV cross country team shines at White Oak Park

• Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley (football team) to victory

• Veteran lineup makes QV a team to beat in WPIAL Class 2A golf

• QV boys soccer reloading after championship season

• Competitive fire burns bright for QV’s three-sport star Nora Johns

What does it all spell out?

Resounding achievement.

