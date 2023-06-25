Quaker Valley athletes make headlines during successful 2022-23 school year
By:
Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 10:45 AM
Quaker Valley has established a staunch winning tradition over the years.
Propelled by another talented group of senior athletes, the Quakers stayed in the WPIAL limelight throughout the 2022-23 school year.
“Our student-athletes’ dedication and work ethic both in and out of season allows us to maximize our potential in all sports,” said Mike Mastroianni, QV’s athletic director. “Congrats to our student-athletes and coaching staffs on another outstanding year of Quaker Valley athletics.”
A glance at Trib HSSN headlines from 2022-23 recognizes that fact.
Take a look:
• Quaker Valley runs it back with WPIAL girls team championship repeat
• Surging sophomore (Jay Olawaiye) leads Quaker Valley track team at states
• Going the distance: Quaker Valley’s success continues in 3,200 relay (Kate Hines, Elizabeth Szuba, Ellie Cain, Cecilia Montagnese)
• Quaker Valley track teams set gold standard in WPIAL postseason
• Led by record-setting performances (by Olawaiye, Sarah Minard), Quaker Valley girls defend WPIAL team track title
• Quaker Valley boys lacrosse heats up at right time to earn playoff berth
• Quaker Valley girls lacrosse eyes postseason run
• QV girls repeat (as WPIAL Class 2A track and field champions)
• QV boys, girls track teams run away with section titles
• WPIAL scholar-athlete award shines spotlight on Nora Johns’ remarkable QV career
• Four QV volleyball players (Annica Kagle, Molly MacDonald, Vanessa Pickett, Nora Hammond) headed to national tournaments
• QV hockey players (Jacob Keisel, Max Modrovich, Colin York, Jace Vasbinder, Sawyer Krotine) to play in national championships
• QV sees pair of wrestlers (Logan Richey, Jack Kazalas) hit 100-win milestone
• QV boys (basketball team) will bring plenty back after second straight section title
• Senior scorer (Maria Helkowski) steps up during QV playoff run
• Ruby Olliffe, QV divers have strong showing at WPIAL meet
• QV boys see remarkable (basketball) season end with playoff loss to Belle Vernon
• Seniors help QV girls swim team capture fourth straight section title
• QV girls keep Knoch offense in check, advance to WPIAL (basketball) semis
• QV wrestler Logan Richey joins elite company
• Junior sharpshooter Joey Coyle helps keep QV boys (basketball team) among WPIAL elite
• Returning coach (Becca Kirby) helps QV divers reach new heights
• QV boys (basketball) exceed expectations to challenge for section title
• Behind two Allegheny County champions (Brandon Krul, Kazalas), QV wrestlers continue strong season
• QV swimmers off to strong start, look forward to championship meets
• Five all-stars (Ben Carlson, Braeden Steffey, Keisel, Will Watson, Landon Buterbaugh) have QV hockey firing on all cylinders
• QV soccer standouts (Nick Allan, Ben Henry, Isaac Waller, Matteo Castellini) pick up postseason honors
• QV senior WR Jakub Pickett recognized for strong season
• QV senior (Ellie Graham) commits to storied Brown rowing program
• QV wrestlers (Bruce Anderchak, Isaac Maccaglia, Krul, Richey) learn from Powerade experience, set sights on WPIAL repeat
• QV thrower’s dedication carries him (Alex MacDonald) to Amherst track team
• Phenomenal 6-4 freshman Oumou Thiero carries on family tradition with QV girls basketball
• Emily Connors, QV swimmers set goals high
• QV (wrestling team) plans encore after breakthrough season
• QV boys (basketball team) flying under radar after massive graduation losses
• Returning contributors have QV girls (basketball team) in position to make noise
• QV gridders (Gavin Eshinbaugh, Troy Kozar) hit milestones
• Junior midfielder (Allan) develops knack for clutch goals
• State playoff berth caps solid season for QV girls volleyball
• QV girls volleyball parlays talent, hard work into playoff berth
• QV’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim fourth WPIAL girls golf title
• Brother-sister combo (Isaac Waller, Grace Waller) patrols net for QV soccer
• QV’s Eva Bulger repeats as WPIAL girls golf champion
• QV girls volleyball lays groundwork for special season
• Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards
• QV senior (Graham) makes waves on national rowing scene
• QV cross country team shines at White Oak Park
• Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley (football team) to victory
• Veteran lineup makes QV a team to beat in WPIAL Class 2A golf
• QV boys soccer reloading after championship season
• Competitive fire burns bright for QV’s three-sport star Nora Johns
What does it all spell out?
Resounding achievement.
Tags: Quaker Valley
More High School Other• Pine-Richland notebook: Former Rams golfer contends at West Penn Open
• New Plum athletic director Drew Karpen aims to bring stability to position
• North Allegheny added more plaques, medals to trophy case during 2022-23 school year
• Springdale’s 1973 football, soccer championship teams hosting reunion
• Basketball championship highlighted 2022-23 school year for Penn Hills sports