Quaker Valley boys basketball shuts down for a week due to covid-19 protocols

Monday, January 25, 2021 | 8:09 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley junior Adou Thiero plays defense on a teammate during a practice on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

The Quaker Valley boys basketball team is going to have to go through another break this season after announcing a shutdown due to covid-19 protocols on Monday.

No. 4 Quaker Valley (3-1, 2-1) had its game against No. 1 Lincoln Park (3-3, 2-0) scheduled for Friday postponed to Monday, but it won’t be played for at least a week now.

The Quakers also announced that games against Central Valley (Tuesday), Hopewell (Friday, Jan. 29) and North Hills (Saturday, Jan. 30) are postponed for the time being.

This most recent shutdown came at a difficult time for the Quakers as they were just starting to get back into a rhythm after Gov. Tom Wolf put a “pause” on high school sports in mid-December.

Quaker Valley lost to Montour, 55-54, on Jan. 8 but rebounded to win three straight games. The Quakers beat Bishop Canevin (51-47), Beaver (57-26), and most recently, Ambridge (86-49). Their game with Lincoln Park, which moved up to WPIAL Class 4A this season, was set to be their toughest matchup this season and a good measuring stick for the team moving forward.

Through their first four games, junior guard Adou Thiero has led the Quakers in scoring with 16 points per game. Junior swingman Markus Frank has scored 14.5 points per game.

