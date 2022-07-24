Quaker Valley boys soccer reloading after championship season

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Goalkeeper Isaac Waller is among the returning players for Quaker Valley this season.

Quaker Valley’s boys soccer team has the toughest of acts to follow in 2022.

A year ago, the Class 2A Quakers captured PIAA, WPIAL and Section 4-2A championships and finished with a 24-2 overall record.

QV was dominant, outscoring the opposition 128-8 in the regular season, 27-3 in the WPIAL playoffs, 18-0 in PIAA action and 174-11 overall. The Quakers posted 19 shutouts including nine in a row at one stretch.

Quaker Valley outscored the opposition 99-0 in its 12 section games. The Quakers allowed only three goals in four WPIAL playoff contests, then posted four shutouts in the PIAA tournament.

“I was incredibly pleased with our performance last fall,” QV’s third-year coach J.J. Veshio said, “and I am so proud of every player on the team for their contributions to the success of the season and to the history of Quaker Valley soccer. We pride ourselves on continuing the legacy of our program through diligent training and playing at the highest level we can. I think our team last fall did just that and the results showed with a second WPIAL and PIAA championship.

“While there have been some absolutely outstanding teams to come through here, I would venture to say the 2021 team is right up there with the best of them. It was a very special season and just a continuation of what we offer at Quaker Valley. I expect 2022 to be no different.”

Quaker Valley reeled in its 10th WPIAL title and third in six years, as Veshio, a former QV soccer standout, was named WPIAL Class 2A coach of the year. The Quakers also have won nine PIAA crowns in boys soccer in school history.

Last year’s starting lineup was dominated by seniors, led by forward Rowan Kriebel, a Trib HSSN Fab 15 selection. Kriebel’s soccer resume included all-region, all-state, All-WPIAL and WPIAL Class 2A Co-Player of the Year status.

Returning starters for the Quakers this season consist of senior goalkeeper Isaac Waller, senior defenders Ben Henry and Colin Wood and junior defender Nick Allan, who knocked in his attempt as QV’s fifth participant in last year’s PIAA championship game shootout win over Lewisburg.

Kriebel, Ryan Edwards, Keller Chamovitz and Wil Dunda also connected for QV goals in the shootout.

It marked the first time penalty kicks decided a state championship since they were instituted for the PIAA finals in 2011.

Graham Thompson and Spencer Wiehe, both seniors this season, and Kiril Grin, a junior, provided depth on defense last season.

Other key returning players for the Quakers include junior forwards Cameron Diggins and Bennett Haas and sophomore midfielder Carter Turk.

Waller registered a 0.125 goals-against average and 0.930 save percentage in seven starts last season.

Chamovitz and Kriebel formed one of the WPIAL’s strongest offensive tandems in 2021 and led Quaker Valley in scoring with 90 goals and 45 assists between them.

Chamovitz finished with 50 goals and 20 assists. Kriebel netted 40 and 25 to end up with 93 career goals and rank in the top five in career points at QV.

“I was very happy with the end result (last) season,” Kriebel said. “You couldn’t ask for more from the team. I thought the playoffs went especially well. Even with some tighter games, it was fun, and we played well.”

“I’ve had a great journey at Quaker Valley, and I’m very glad to end on a high note.”

