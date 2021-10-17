Quaker Valley boys soccer team tears through section, preps for playoffs

Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Quaker Valley already has claimed one championship this fall.

QV’s boys soccer team prepped for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs by stacking up a 12-0 record in section play.

Not only were the Quakers unbeaten in the section, they did not allow a single goal. Remarkably, QV outscored the opposition 99-0 in its 12 section contests.

“Our playoff expectations are always the same: win a WPIAL championship, qualify for the PIAA tournament and win a PIAA championship,” coach J.J. Veshio said. “I have been very happy with our performance this year. This team is truly representative of the legacy of Quaker Valley soccer, and I am excited to see how they perform in the playoffs.

“We hope the Quaker Valley and Pittsburgh soccer communities support their local soccer teams during this playoff season.”

With nine starters and five of the top six scorers back from last year’s 11-1-1 squad, the Quakers went into the 2021 season with lofty expectations.

Veshio has not been disappointed.

The second-year field boss greeted the following senior starters back from last year: forward Kellen Auth, defender Blaise Burns and midfielders Rowan Kriebel, Keller Chamovitz, Ryan Edwards and Wil Dunda.

Junior Isaac Waller, who is injured, returned as the starting goalkeeper, as did junior Ben Henry and sophomore Nick Allan on defense.

Along with the veteran players, sophomore forwards Cameron Diggins and Bennett Haas and freshman midfielder Carter Turk have made their presence felt.

Heading into its regular season finale, QV was 14-2 with a 110-7 overall scoring advantage. The Quakers owned 13 shutouts, including nine in a row at one stretch.

Zach Buhr has stepped in for Waller at the goalie position, flanked on defense by Burns, Allan, junior Colin Wood and senior Jhon-Fredy Krebs.

“Nothing has really surprised me this year,” Veshio said, “but our outside backs, Colin and Jhon-Fredy, have really stepped up and been extremely solid for us.”

The Quakers opened the season with an 11-game winning streak — including a pair of victories in the East-West Classic, an event that pairs up top teams in the state — before suffering their first loss on Oct. 4, a 3-2 nonsection decision to Class 4A Peters Township.

“We were able to go out to the eastern part of the state for our season-opening tournament and come away with two decisive victories,” Veshio said. “Since then, we have maintained our high standard throughout section play. And even though we dropped games to Peters Township and West Allegheny, we know we can play with high-level teams.

“Our players have shown great composure under duress, especially at Peters Township. They were far and away the best team we’ve played all season and, despite losing, our young men showed tremendous pride and resolve.”

Kriebel (31 goals, 15 assists) and Chamovitz (29 goals, 13 assists) have proven to be one of the WPIAL’s strongest tandems, accounting for 60 goals and 28 assists through 16 games.

Edwards chipped in with a team-leading 33 assists to go along with his nine goals, while Dunda added 10 goals and seven helpers.

QV was ranked third in 2A in the latest Trib HSSN soccer rankings, behind Shady Side Academy and South Park.

