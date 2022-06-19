Quaker Valley boys tennis team takes pride in state semifinal berth

Sunday, June 19, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Quaker Valley’s boys tennis team ended its banner 2022 season on a high note coated with a bit of disappointment.

QV finished 16-1 overall, winning section and WPIAL Class 2A titles and advancing to the PIAA semifinal round.

The Quakers were the only WPIAL team in either Class 2A or 3A to make the semifinals.

“I am insanely and unwaveringly proud of the performance of this team in both the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs,” coach Christi Hays said. “We finally broke through that state quarterfinal wall and found ourselves playing in the semis the second day. We came within one set of defeating Masterman, last year’s state runner-up and this year’s champion.

“I am obviously disappointed that we lost but am in no way disappointed in the effort put forth by each line. The fact that we lost to the champion takes a little of the sting away, and to be one of the final four 2A teams out of the 176 in the state is something to relish and be proud of.”

The eight starters on this year’s QV highly talented team combined to rack up a 104-10 individual record with seniors Henry Veeck (17-0), Justin Hajdukiewicz (16-0) and Ryan Edwards (8-0) going undefeated.

Veeck, who started out as the team’s No. 3 singles competitor, and Hadjukiewicz were doubles partners, as were senior Michael Lipton (13-1) and sophomore Chase Merkel (7-2).

Lipton was a three-year varsity competitor for the Quakers. He has a GPA in the 4.52 to 4.88 range and plans to attend Virginia to study chemical engineering.

“I think in the regular season, we played as we expected; we won every team match we had,” Lipton said. “In the postseason, our goal was to get to states, and maybe even win states, but we just didn’t pull through in the end.

“Our season went well. I really think we played quite well in the regular season, and some of the players definitely played their best tennis in the postseason.”

Lipton racked up a 26-2 record in his three years with the Quakers varsity program.

“I have had a really enjoyable varsity career,” Lipton said. “Although my sophomore year was cut off (because of the covid-19 pandemic), my junior and senior years on varsity were the best athletic experience I have ever had. I really enjoyed every aspect of the team, whether it was the bus rides or actually playing in the matches.”

Lipton, a pickle ball aficionado, was involved heavily in extracurricular school activities. He served as president of student council and the ski club and as a member of the peer jury, Science Olympiad, math league, investment club and more.

“I really enjoyed my time on the tennis team,” Lipton said. “Sure, there were some moments of hardship, but overall, it was a definitely positive experience.”

Lipton (11-1) and Hajdukiewicz (9-1) combined to go 20-2 in their junior season.

Seniors Mike Sirianni (13-3), Will Sirianni (16-1) and Devin Carter (14-3) played singles, while Edwards suffered a season-ending injury after his 8-0 start.

“The remaining varsity players, sophomores Joseph Veeck, Brahm Gianiodis and Grant Webb, junior Michael Snyder and freshman Grayson Beatty, witnessed a clinic every practice and every match,” Hays said.

“It will be a new challenge next year but an exciting one — one I am ready and excited to embrace, and so are the boys. And I think we could surprise some people.”

