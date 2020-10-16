Quaker Valley cancels football game with Keystone Oaks due to possible coronavirus exposure
Friday, October 16, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Quaker Valley has canceled its football game Friday night with Keystone Oaks.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Quaker Valley School District is not playing tonight’s football game at Keystone Oaks School District due to recent exposure to covid-19,” the school district said in a statement on its website.
In consultation with the Allegheny County Health Department, Quaker Valley is in the process of conducting deeper contact tracing. The statement said the decision was made for the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and game personnel.
Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-3) was set to travel to Keystone Oaks (3-2, 2-1) Friday night for a Northwestern Six conference game.
The decision to cancel the Quaker Valley football game came on the heels of the North Catholic boys soccer team quarantining for 14 days due to a possible coronavirus exposure in a recent match. North Catholic handed Quaker Valley its first loss of the season on Wednesday, 3-2.
