Quaker Valley edges Keystone Oaks in overtime

By: Steve Nagler

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 11:45 PM

Quaker Valley scored on a 10-yard pass from Ethan Moore to Cam Nelson on the first play of overtime and then got a defensive stop to narrowly defeat Keystone Oaks , 50-43, in a pivotal Tri-County West showdown.

The game featured 10 different lead changes and no team ever lead by more than a touchdown.

Quaker Valley (2-3, 2-2) senior QB Ethan Moore had his best game of the season, rushing for 190 yards and three scores (2, 8, 59). Moore also threw for 182 yards and 3 TDs.

“They have stars and we have stars”, Moore said. “We didn’t know it was going to be a shootout, but we were firing on all cylinders and it was a total team effort”

Quaker Valley scored on their first drive of the game, as Moore scored on a 2-yard run with just under 8 minutes to go in the first quarter giving the Quakers a 6-0 lead.

Keystone Oaks (4-2, 2-2) would take their first lead at the 4:59 mark of the first quarter when Michael Daure went off tackle for 80 yards and the Golden Eagles led 7-6. Daure finished the game with 112 yards on 17 carries.

Quaker Valley responded to take the lead back on their next drive. After the Quakers committed a false start penalty on a fourth-and-goal from the Eagles’ 1, Evan Frund kicked a 22-yard FG to give Quaker Valley a 9-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Keystone Oaks would regain the lead, 14-9, on a 12-yard pass from Logan Shrubb to C.J .Morrow. That would be the first of three TD hook-ups between Shrubb and Morrow on the night.

Quaker Valley jumped back on top on Moore’s 8-yd TD fun but the lead was very short-lived as Daure returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to give the Eagles a 22-15 lead.

Undaunted, Quaker Valley would tie the game 22-22 with 0:17 on the first half clock on a 4-yd touchdown pass from Moore to Demetrios Perez.

After a rare 3-and-out for Keystone Oaks to start the 2nd half, Quaker Valley took the lead on a 24-yd pass from Moore to Ryan Jackovic to give them the lead 29-22.

Keystone Oaks would respond by scoring on two consecutive drives to take the lead 36-29. Shrubb connected with Morrow on a 23-yd TD pass and then found Daure on a 50-yd screen pass that saw Daure elude defenders en route to the end zone.

But, Quaker Valley would respond with two back-to-back touchdowns of their own to re-take the lead, 43-36. Moore ran for a 59-yd TD with 11:49 to go in the 4th quarter and then offensive tackle George Francic recovered a Isaac Guss fumble in the end zone with 9:17 left.

But, Keystone Oaks has one last game-tying drive left in them as they’d send the game into overtime on a 25-yd TD pass from Shrubb to Morrow with 0:38 left to tie the game at 43-43.

After Quaker Valley scored in overtime, Shrubb was stopped on 4th down at the 1-yard line to preserve the win for Quaker Valley.

Steve Nagler is a freelance writer.

Tags: Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley