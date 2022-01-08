Quaker Valley edges Montour to stay unbeaten, win another section slugfest

Friday, January 7, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank hits the winning free throw against Montour on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

It wasn’t pretty at times, but in the end, it was just perfect for Quaker Valley.

Senior Markus Frank scored a game-high 24 points, including the tying basket and the winning free throw with 15 second left, as the visiting Quakers remained undefeated with a 47-46 comeback win over previously unbeaten Montour.

“It was definitely a slugfest between two teams that know each other well,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said. “I think these games get to that because they all know each other well. Laying out every possession, kind of like a playoff game. We found enough at the end.”

The Quakers trailed the Spartans, 46-41, with a minute left and with possession of the basketball.

“I liked our timeout there at 1:06. Our huddle was very level,” Mastroianni said. “Our guys didn’t panic, and our senior guys made some senior plays.”

After the timeout, the tide started to turn.

Frank made one of two free throws, but Montour turned the ball over when Vason Stevenson slipped and the ball flew out of bounds.

Quaker Valley got the ball and set off a wild sequence in which the combo of Frank and Adou Thiero missed seven shots and/or tips in a span of 10 seconds. However, the Quakers’ Jack Gardinier followed with a clean putback that cut the Spartans’ lead to two points.

“It was like the 12th round and we finally threw a haymaker,” Mastroianni said of the efforts on the glass in that sequence by his players. “We’re undersized a little bit, but our fight is really good. We’ve been in a lot of fights together.”

Montour still led by two points with 41 seconds left; however, the first pass after the ball was inbounded went sailing into the stands and the Quakers were in a position to tie the game with the basketball.

After working their half-court offense, Quakers junior Wil Dunda missed a 3-pointer, but Frank was again Johnny on the spot and put back the rebound for the tie and was fouled on the play with 15 seconds left.

Frank hit the free throw and the Quakers led, 47-46.

Montour had two more cracks, including a 3-point shot by Diaun Pinkett that missed, as the Quakers sealed the deal on an impressive comeback road victory.

Three days after setting the Quaker Valley school record for points in a game with 44 against Hopewell, Therio was held in check with only 12 points.

Montour (7-1, 3-1) was led by Pinkett 14 points. Stevenson scored 13 points while Tyriq Eleam added 10 for the Spartans.

Quaker Valley (7-0, 4-0) sits alone in first place in Section 2-4A. It’s still early days in a tough section, but Mastroianni likes where his team is a week into 2022.

“You can’t get too far ahead and can’t celebrate because there are too many big games,” he said. “But anytime you can go on the road and get a big road win against someone as good as Montour, it’s obviously a nice win.”

