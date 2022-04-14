Quaker Valley football hires former Riverview coach Jason Cappa
Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 6:46 PM
Quaker Valley has hired Jason Cappa as its new football coach, the school announced Thursday.
Cappa has worked at Quaker Valley since 2019, serving as offensive and defensive line coach for the football team, middle school softball coach and a paraprofessional in the life skills classroom at the high school.
Cappa was head coach at his alma mater, Riverview, in 2014-15, going 8-10 in two seasons. He is the son of late Riverview coach Jake Cappa, who led the Raiders to three WPIAL Class A finals from 1986-2001.
Jason Cappa, a Clarion grad, has also coached at OLSH, Shady Side Academy and Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship.
The Quakers went 2-8, 1-4 in the Class 3A Northern Six Conference, under fourth-year coach Ron Balog last season.
