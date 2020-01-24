Quaker Valley freshman swimmer Alex Wagner having breakthrough season

Quaker Valley freshman swimmer Alex Wagner favors the breaststroke but found he is good at other strokes, too.

The 14-year-old qualified for the WPIAL Class AA championship meet in late February in the boys 200-yard individual medley. His time — 2 minutes, 16.05 seconds — is on the list of top times in WPIAL Class AA.

Wagner said he made the cut after hitting a growth spurt.

“(I) am finding since growing to over 6 foot, my long arms are an advantage,” he said. “I’m concentrating on making cuts for backstroke and breaststroke.

“I think we can get one of our team relays to WPIALs. My (goal is) to make more than one event.”

Wagner is the only Quaker Valley boy to qualify for the meet so far. The boys were 2-3 in Section 2-AA.

“I am surprised by how well this season has been going,” he said. “I want to get way better still.”

Quaker Valley coach Alexis Glenn said Wagner came in as a strong swimmer with a lot of potential.

“He takes any event and gives it his best shot,” she said. “He’s very coachable.

“(He) is willing to try every event to see what will give him his best shot at WPIALs.”

A member of the Moon Aqua Club, Wagner said his sister is a role model.

Halle Wagner is a junior standout on the undefeated Quaker girls team.

“She has pushed me in practices and meets,” he said. “I am very happy she is on (the) team. The brother-sister competition has helped the both of us greatly.”

Glenn said like his sister, Alex is a role model to his teammates and works hard.

“(It) is just the beginning for him,” Glenn said. “I can’t wait to see great things from Alex.”

