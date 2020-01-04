Quaker Valley freshman swims individually at holiday meet

Quaker Valley freshman Emma Smith competed at the West Allegheny Christmas meet on Dec. 28, 2019. At left is QV coach Alexis Glenn.

Quaker Valley freshman Emma Smith is a dedicated swimmer who has drive, coach Alexis Glenn said.

So, when the Quakers did not have enough swimmers to field a team in the West Allegheny Christmas/New Year Invitational meet Dec. 27-28, Smith asked to compete anyway.

“Much of our team was not able to make it,” Glenn said. “A lot of them go away for the holidays.

“Emma asked if she could swim two (individual events) to get times. I went ahead and entered her.”

Smith, 15, of Edgeworth, placed eighth in the girls 100-yard backstroke in one minute, 12.34 seconds and 12th in the 500 freestyle (29.12). She scored in both and earned Quaker Valley a team ranking.

Twelve squads from Allegheny, Beaver, Indiana, Lawrence and Washington counties garnered points.

“It was important I compete because the more meets I go to, the more opportunities I have to improve and try to get qualifying times for (the WPIAL championship),” Smith said. “I placed well but was hoping to place higher and drop times.

“I was at a disadvantage because I did not have (seed) times. I had to swim in the first heat and even swam one event without anyone in the lanes on either side of me.”

Smith said she had a great time.

“I enjoyed the chance to see other great swimmers our team will be going against,” she said. “It was great spending time with Coach Glenn.

“This experience will help me as the season progresses. This has shown me that to be a better swimmer, I need to continue working on the small things such as my starts, underwater and turns.”

A member of the Moon Aqua Club, Smith loves high school swimming.

“It gives me a chance to be a part of a team and have fun,” she said. “Club swimming is great for training and making friends, but the Quaker Valley team has helped me see the joy in the sport again.

“I’ve been swimming since I was 6 and have put a lot of hard work into the sport.”

Smith said she wants to do whatever she can to help the Quakers capture the Section 2-AA title.

Glenn said Smith is extremely hardworking and has a lot of potential.

Smith also shines in the classroom. According to the school district site, she was the state winner of the DAR American history essay contest last year.

Glenn said one Quaker — freshman Ella Fuener in the 50 freestyle (26.41) — made a WPIAL cut in the season opener against Beaver Falls. She expected many more qualifying times in the Quakers’ next meet Jan. 2 against Montour.

