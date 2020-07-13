Quaker Valley gets a golden kick out of winning the Trib Cup 4A championship

Monday, July 13, 2020 | 3:54 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Members of the Quaker Valley boys soccer team hoist the PIAA Class AA championship trophy Nov. 15, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Consistent success throughout the fall and winter sports season and a big season on the pitch by the boys soccer team has Quaker Valley getting their kicks this summer as the Quakers have earned the Class 4A Trib HSSN Sports Cup.

Quaker Valley captured gold in both the WPIAL and PIAA boys soccer postseason tournaments to lead the way in the scoring column.

“The senior group of boys soccer players won the state championship twice, state runners-up once, the WPIAL runners-up twice and WPIAL champs twice,” Quaker Valley athletic director Mike Mastroianni said. “Pretty impressive stuff with their senior year, they finally pulled the double in winning the WPIAL and the states.”

However, it was steady stream of success across the board that helped the Quakers win another Trib Cup. Girls soccer, boys golf, girls and boys basketball, wrestling and girls swimming also earned points for Quaker Valley.

“I don’t think that’s by accident.” Mastroianni said. “We have some good people in place in all of those programs. Our coaches have been with those programs for a number of years and who have established programs and there’s something to say for that.”

The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runner-up finishes.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.

In July, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.

Click here to watch our interview with Mike Mastroianni.

The chase in 4A was close as four schools eclipsed 200 points with Knoch, Central Valley and Elizabeth Forward finishing second through fourth. Blackhawk rounded out the top five and defending champion South Park ended up in sixth place.

Here are the top finishers in Class 4A for the Trib HSSN Sports Cup:

1. Quaker Valley – 260

2. Knoch – 235

3. Central Valley – 225

4. Elizabeth Forward – 200

5. Blackhawk – 180

6. South Park – 170

7. Indiana – 160

8. Beaver – 155

9. Burrell – 140

10. Belle Vernon – 135

11. New Castle – 125

12. Mt. Pleasant – 115

13. Highlands – 100

14. Derry – 90

15. Greensburg Salem – 75

16. Yough – 55

17. Uniontown – 50

18. Ambridge – 40

19. Hopewell – 30

19. West Mifflin – 30

