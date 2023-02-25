Quaker Valley girls keep Knoch offense in check, advance to WPIAL semis

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 8:44 PM

Antonio Rossetti | For the Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s girls basketball team defeated Knoch in the WPIAL playoffs Feb. 24, 2023.

After finishing as WPIAL runner-up in Class 4A two seasons ago, the Quaker Valley girls basketball team has been striving to get back to the title game. The Quakers were derailed in the quarterfinals last season by eventual champion Blackhawk.

The Quakers took another step toward getting back Friday night.

Fourth-seeded Quaker Valley defeated No. 5 Knoch, 52-39, to advance to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

The Quakers (16-7) came out of the gates hot, outscoring Knoch (15-9) by 10 in the first quarter.

Senior Shannon Von Kaenel said getting a win on their home court can spark momentum for the next rounds.

“I think it really sets the tone for the rest of the season knowing that a lot of people didn’t think we could beat them, and we beat them,” Von Kaenel said. “I think since it’s our home court. We set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Von Kaenel notched 15 points and added nine rebounds.

The Quakers were led by Maria Helkowski, who scored 22 points, including making two of her three 3-point attempts.

“We definitely made our fans and family proud that came to watch us and support us,” Helkowski said. “Like Shannon said, it definitely sets the tone for us.”

QV’s Oumou Thiero said the key to success was winning the battle on the glass.

“I think what we had was more fight to get the rebound,” Thiero said. “While we have more height than them, we also had more fight to go after the ball.”

Thiero grabbed 15 rebounds to go with six points and six assists.

The Quakers got off to a hot start early as they mustered 15 points in the 1st quarter.

Quaker Valley’s defense also hunkered down, holding Knights star 3-point shooter Hattie McGraw to three points in the first quarter.

That was a key part of the Quakers’ plan.

“During practice, coach (Ken) Johns had us running plays for her, with face guarding her all around, can’t switch screen,” Von Kaenel, “It was definitely important to close out in her right off the bat.”

The Quakers had a 15-5 lead at the end of one.

McGraw started to find her shot in the second quarter, making three 3-pointers. It was an evenly played second quarter as QV outscored Knoch, 9-8. Despite the Knights’ improvements on offense, the Quakers led 24-13 at the half.

In the third quarter, Quaker Valley shut down the Knights again, holding them to six points. In the fourth, the Quakers continued to pull away as they unloaded with a barrage of offense. Thiero and Nora Johns found Helkowski and Von Kaenel persistently as the team scored 21 points to end the game.

McGraw had a huge quarter as she hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points overall.

But Quaker Valley’s efficiency on offense and dominance on the glass led to the victory.

Von Kaenel, Helkowski and Thiero said they want to keep the momentum going into the next round.

“We have a great chemistry. We all like each other, and I think we’re ready,” Helkowski said. “We want it so we can go far.”

Thiero said she wants the team to keep up its strong effort.

“I just want to go as far as we can,” Thiero said. “Everyone on the team will play as hard as they can and make it farther.”

Knoch drops into the consolation bracket and will face Belle Vernon on Monday.

