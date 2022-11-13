Quaker Valley notebook: Junior midfielder develops knack for clutch goals

By:

Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Nick Allan battles Sewickley Academy’s Thomas Varghese for possession Oct. 4.

Game-winning goal scoring is becoming part of Nick Allan’s soccer repertoire.

A junior midfielder at Quaker Valley, Allan netted the game’s only goal Oct. 27 in a 1-0 playoff win against Avonworth. Allan’s game-winning heroics began in a big way last year in the state finals when he scored the winning goal on a penalty kick.

“It’s always fun to get the game-winning goal, especially in a playoff game,” Allan said, “but all season long our defense has been outstanding recording 13 shutouts. So every game we won has truly been a team effort.”

Allan is an honor student with a 3.8 GPA, member of student council and three-sport standout at Quaker Valley.

“Nick is very relentless in his determination to progress the ball upfield, support his players and generate goal-scoring chances,” QV coach J.J. Veshio said. “He is a leader and game-changer every game.”

Allan is a three-year starter in soccer, two-year starter on the QV wrestling team, which won a WPIAL championship in 2021-22, and a varsity letterman as a center fielder on the baseball team.

Allan wrestled at 138 pounds as a freshman and 145 last year.

On Oct. 27, QV’s boys soccer team advanced to the WPIAL semifinals, where it lost a tough 1-0 decision to Beaver.

The Quakers bounced back Nov. 2 with a 2-1 victory over South Park in the third-place game.

“I’m proud of how the team has competed this season,” Allan said. “After losing nine senior starters and still playing one of the hardest nonconference schedules in the WPIAL, we’ve been able to maintain the standard set at Quaker Valley.

“Obviously, the result at Beaver was tough, but we have regrouped and plan on making a deep run in the state playoffs.”

And by the way, Carter Tuck produced the game-winning goal for the Quakers with one minute remaining against South Park.

QV girls win finale

The Quaker Valley girls soccer team did not advance to the playoffs, but it did end the season on a winning note.

Thanks to senior Nora Johns’ goal late in the game, the Quakers slipped past Blackhawk, 1-0, on Oct. 19 to close out the season with a 7-8-1 record.

Johns, a three-sport standout, was assisted on the winning play by senior captain Tia Pethel.

“Nora Johns is the type of player who never stops working hard,” said Rachel Loudermilk, who coaches the team along with Maggie Behun. “She spent most of the season playing defense, but we knew with her speed she was capable of beating our opponent’s back line and scoring goals. In this game and all of our games, Nora never backed down or slowed down.”

Johns is a versatile three-sport athlete at QV, competing in soccer, basketball and track.

“Nora stands out on the field because of her speed and versatility as a player, which is what helps her make an immediate impact on the field,” Behun said. “Whether she was keeping the other team from being dangerous in our defensive end or creating opportunities in the offense, Nora was a force to be reckoned with.

“She is tough and plays with her heart. She letters in three sports, which benefits her on the pitch. That is what led her to our game-winning goal.”

In their final five games, the Quakers won two by shutout, lost twice by 1-0 scores and finished in a 0-0 tie with Beaver.

Modrovich honored

Mia Modrovich, a sophomore defender at Quaker Valley, was chosen to the All-WPIAL girls soccer team.

Tags: Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy