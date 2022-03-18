Quaker Valley rises to top of Trib 10 basketball power rankings

By:

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 9:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Daniel Bartels celebrates with Markus Frank during their PIAA Class 4A first round state playoff game against Hickory on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Leetsdale.

For the second week in a row, there is a change at the top of the boys and girls Trib 10 power rankings, and the field of district teams still alive for state gold continues to dwindle.

A pair of undefeated teams were knocked from their respective perches in the PIAA quarterfinals as Laurel Highlands was upset by Gateway in Class 5A boys while Blackhawk was eliminated by District 10 power Villa Maria Academy in 4A girls.

Only two WPIAL basketball teams have yet to taste defeat this season heading into the state final four. Quaker Valley is now No. 1 with a 26-0 record while Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is No. 4, also with a 26-0 mark. The Chargers have won 66 straight games as they near the state record of 68 in a row.

Here are the latest power rankings with the overall records from this season, followed by where that team was ranked last week. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Quaker Valley Quakers, 26-0, 2

2. Fox Chapel Foxes, 27-1, 3

3. New Castle Red Hurricanes, 26-2, 4

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, 26-0, 6

5. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, 23-4, 7

6. Aliquippa Quips, 20-8, NR

7. Gateway Gators, 18-6, NR

8. South Allegheny Gladiators, 20-7, NR

9. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, 27-1, 1

10. North Hills Indians, 26-2, 5

Out: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs, Montour Spartans, Lincoln Park Leopards

Girls Trib 10

1. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, 26-1, 2

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, 27-2, 4

3. North Catholic Trojans, 22-5, 5

4. Neshannock Lancers, 27-2, 6

5. McKeesport Tigers, 23-5, 9

6. Freedom Bulldogs, 21-5, 10

7. Blackhawk Cougars, 26-1, 1

8. Moon Tigers, 21-6, 8

9. South Fayette Lions, 23-5, 3

10. Knoch Knights, 22-4, 7

Out: None