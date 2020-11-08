Quaker Valley volleyball has season end early but seniors left a lasting mark

By:

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review

This season didn’t end how the Quaker Valley girls volleyball team wanted, but the Quakers put together a season that had them on the verge of a playoff berth.

They finished with a 5-7 record and a Section 2-AA record of 5-5, which was fourth behind Seton LaSalle, Avonworth and North Catholic. North Catholic and Avonworth played in the WPIAL Class AA semifinals Nov. 4.

“We had a senior-laden team that had been there before, and we were in some close games and they were ready for the postseason,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Vavrek said. “It was a very wide-open field in double-A for the most part, outside of a few teams, and we certainly liked our chances if we were able to participate.”

But because of a coronavirus exposure at Quaker Valley, the Quakers missed out on the playoffs after having to quarantine. Carlynton took their playoff spot and earned the 19th seed. The Cougars beat No. 14 Chartiers-Houston, 3-1, but lost to No. 3 South Park in the second round.

“It was definitely a sad way to end the season for the seniors, as well as the whole team,” Vavrek said. “But these seniors really put a lot of work and time into the program. So for that to happen, it’s unfortunate timing.”

The Quakers beat Keystone Oaks twice, Brentwood twice and Carlynton once. They had their final two games of the season, against Carlynton and Avonworth canceled.

With five seniors in an eight-player rotation, the Quakers had a veteran squad. and Vavrek said they might lack varsity experience next year but they will have players to build around.

Three seniors — libero Kayla Doherty, outside hitter Madeline Hess and middle hitter Camille Johnson — were named to postseason all-section teams.

Doherty, who was named a Coaches Association Player of the Week on Sept. 28 and earned all-section first-team honors last year when Quaker Valley was in Class AAA, was named to the Section 2-AA first-team.

Vavrek said Doherty has the most career digs since he took over the program 10 years ago. Hess, a 5-foot-7 outside hitter, earned second-team honors after a solid senior season. Johnson, a 5-foot-11 middle hitter, earned third-team honors for the Quakers.

“Since they were sophomores, they all started. So they’ve seen some big games, and the last two years, we were in triple-A, so they’ve played some tough competition,” Vavrek said. “We were ready for it this year. We started slow but by the time the playoffs hit the five seniors would’ve led us.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Quaker Valley